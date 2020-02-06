Znoneoftheabove running for None of the Above Party in Ottawa Vanier - Bennett in Orleans by-elections

Above Znonoeofthe Ottawa-Vanier by-election candidate | Photo: National Post Keegan Bennett Orleans by-election candidate Photo: Ryan Banfield/Fulcrum None of the Above Direct Democracy Party

The None of the Above Direct Democracy party has nominated candidates in the Feb. 27, 2020 Ottawa-Vanier and Orleans riding provincial by-elections.

Ottawa-Vanier and Orleans can vote for direct democracy and real control over those they elect or again choose follow-the-leader-to-the-slaughterhouse politics.” — Greg Vezina, leader, None of the Above Direct Democracy Party

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vezina, leader of Ontario's None of the Above Direct Democracy Party announced they have nominated candidates in the Feb. 27, 2020 Ottawa-Vanier and Orleans riding provincial by-elections.

The previous Ottawa-Vanier 2016 provincial by-election candidate, Above Znoneofthe, formerly Sheldon Bergson, has been officially nominated to run again, and the previous 2018 Ontario General Election candidate Keegan Bennett will run in the adjacent Ottawa neighborhood Orleans riding.

The Direct Democracy NOTA Party is based on the 3Rs of Direct Democracy – Referendum, Recall and Real electoral and legislative Reforms that give voters control of politicians and parties. Candidates are accountable to their constituents and there are no central party policies or controls of elected MPPs beyond the binding Direct Democracy principles.

NOTA is part of a worldwide movement of new and independent parties and candidates campaigning for direct democracy and voter empowerment policies supported by voters and non-voters alike. In some countries it is a negative option vote similar to declining a ballot as is presently allowed in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. In others it elects candidates to office.

The NOTA Party was formed during the 2014 Ontario election nominating eight candidates in 107 ridings. In the 2018 Ontario election NOTA ran candidates in 42 of the 124 ridings or 30 percent.

NOTA is the fastest growing party in Ontario in almost a century accomplishing in two elections what took the Green Party four and the Libertarian Party five elections.

On October 4, 2019 the Supreme Court of Canada ruled police have no right to arrest someone acting lawfully to prevent others from breaching the peace.

Supreme Court sides with Caledonia protester over unlawful arrest by OPP - Top justices overrule Court of Appeal and say Randy Fleming’s arrest a decade ago was unlawful

See: Fleming v. Ontario, 2019 SCC 45

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2019/2019scc45/2019scc45.html

NOTA Party Candidates have previously been threatened with arrest for daring to ask to be heard at candidate debates including in the previous 2016 Ottawa-Vanier by-election.

On October 11, 2019 the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled in a decision involving the City of Mississauga that all candidates must be included in election debates held on public property and it was unconstitutional to exclude any.

"To be sure, if the City were to organize candidates' debates... and decide to invite certain candidates to participate, while excluding others... I would not hesitate in granting... injunctive relief.” — Ontario Superior Court Justice James Stribopoulos

Ontario Court says it's unconstitutional to exclude any candidates from election debates on public property

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/499119476/ontario-court-says-it-s-unconstitutional-to-exclude-any-candidates-from-election-debates-on-public-property

See: Vezina v. City of Mississauga, 2019 ONSC 5925

https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onsc/doc/2019/2019onsc5925/2019onsc5925.html

In light of these rulings NOTA Party leader Greg Vezina has advised the City of Ottawa, Ontario and Federal governments, and Ottawa Universities and Boards of Education that legal actions will be taken to protect these constitutional rights and against those who violate them, including again seeking an injunction and suing for damages for attempted exclusion.

Rogers TV had already invited the NOTA party candidates to participate both the English and French candidate debates taping on Saturday February 8, 2020.

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party of Ontario: https://nota.ca/ontario

About the Ontario None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: https://nota.ca/ontario/about/

Contact:

Above Znoneofthe, Candidate Ottawa-Vanier

(416) 821-0319

Znoneofthe@gmail.com

Keegan Bennett, Candidate Orleans

(613) 262-6576

bennett.keegan@gmail.com

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party leader Greg Vezina, Standing Committee on General Government regarding Bill 201



