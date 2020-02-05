Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) (“Canada House” or the “Company”) by Mr. Fabian Henry (“Mr. Henry” or the “Acquiror”).



The Acquiror announces that, on February 5, 2020, Mr. Henry received 30,000,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), issued from Treasury by Canada House, pursuant to a debt settlement agreement with the Company, all as previously disclosed by the Company by press release on January 22, 2020.

Prior to today, the Acquiror owned or had control or direction over an aggregate of 31,280,014 Common Shares representing approximately 12.49% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Henry also owns or has control or direction over options to acquire up to 1,200,000 Common Shares and Warrants exercisable for up to 5,263,000 Common Shares.

After giving effect to the issuance of Common Shares by the Company to Mr. Henry under the debt settlement agreement, Mr. Henry owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 61,280,014 Common Shares representing approximately 19.74% of the Company’s outstanding Common Shares. Assuming the exercise in full of the options and the warrants, the Acquiror would own or have control or direction over an aggregate of 67,743,014 Common Shares representing approximately 21.34% of the Company’s Common Shares.

The Acquiror acquired the Securities for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase, decrease or change its beneficial ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. The Acquiror intends to donate certain of his Common Shares to a non-profit organization he created and that is currently being finalized, named Global Alliance Foundation Fund. It is currently expected that such donated Common Shares will be fully allocated and that this first of its kind in the world veteran owned and operated non-profit organization will be active in the current calendar year.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting DS Lawyers Canada LLP, the Acquiror’s legal counsel, at kwells@dsavocats.ca.

The name and address of the “Acquiror” filing the report is:

Fabian Henry

8 Goddard Lane

Mill Cove (New Brunswick) E4C 4P7



