Fourth Quarter & Year End 2019 Results Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|
FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 21, 2020
7:00 AM ET
|
DIAL IN NUMBERS
|North America:
|1-888-223-4959
|International:
|1-303-223-4361
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 28, 2020
|North America:
|1-800-558-5253
|International:
|1-416-626-4100
|Reservation No.:
| 21952408
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.