Fourth Quarter & Year End 2019 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 21, 2020
7:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:   1-888-223-4959
International:   1-303-223-4361
Webcast:  www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 28, 2020
North America:   1-800-558-5253
International:   1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:   21952408

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108

