California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the "Company") (OTCQX-CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income was $578 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of $1.4 million, or 70% compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $7.0 million representing a decrease of $1.7 million or 20% compared to $8.7 million in 2018.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.25 for the third quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted earnings per share of $0.86 compared to $1.19 in 2018.

“The past year has been one of meaningful investment in the future potential of our franchise. During 2019 we added substantial capabilities, in people and systems, to extend our markets and enhance our effectiveness in all markets,” said Steve Shelton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward, we expect to continue our momentum in building a quality balance sheet and driving operating leverage in our business.”

“Our fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by our push to complete key initiatives and aggressively resolve a legacy problem loan,” stated Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “At the same time, we made remarkable progress in quality measures for our business by growing average deposits by over $100 million, $45 million of which came in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and by reducing nonperforming assets by half.”

Financial Highlights

Financial Position

December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

  • Total assets increased by $146.4 million, or 15% to a record level of $1.15 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $114.0 million, or 13% to a record level of $988.2 million. Average total deposits increased $79.0 million, or 10%.
  • Gross loans increased by $104.9 million, or 12% to a record level of $949.7 million. Average gross loans increased $148.3 million, or 20%.
  • Total equity increased by $9.2 million, or 8% to $130.3 million.

December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019

  • Total assets increased by $57.4 million, or 5% to a record level of $1.15 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $64.3 million, or 7%. Average total deposits increased $102.0 million, or 11%.
  • Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $45.0 million, or 13%.
  • Gross loans increased by $16.4 million, or 2%. Average gross loans grew $20.8 million, or 2%.

Income Statement

Years ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

  • Net income decreased by $1.7 million, or 20% to $7.0 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $5.1 million, or 14% to $40.9 million.
  • Total revenue increased by $5.6 million, or 14% to $45.2 million.
  • Provision for loan losses increased by $890.0 thousand, or 62%, to $2.3 million.
  • Operating expenses increased by $6.9 million, or 26%, to $33.2 million.

Three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019

  • Net income decreased by $1.4 million, or 71% to $578 thousand.
  • Net interest income increased by $151 thousand, or 1% to $10.6 million.
  • Provision for loan losses increased by $500.0 thousand, or 100%, to $1.0 million.
  • Operating expenses increased $1.4 million, or 17%, to $9.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Total assets reached a record $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2019, up $146.4 million, or 15% compared to a year ago.

Total asset growth was driven by growth in deposits which increased by $114.0 million or 13% from $874.2 million at December 31, 2018, to $988.2 million at December 31, 2019. Commercial noninterest-bearing deposits represented $34.9 million of total deposit growth year over year, and represented growth of 10% compared to December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits at December 31, 2019 were 39% of total deposits compared to 40% of total deposits at December 31, 2018. Growth in interest-bearing deposits of $79.1 million was comprised of growth in money market balances of $63.1 million and time deposits of $23.4 million, partially offset by a decline in interest-bearing demand deposits of $7.5 million.

Total gross loans increased by $104.9 million, or 12% to $949.7 million at December 31, 2019, from $844.7 million at December 31, 2018. The largest categories of growth within the loan portfolio were in commercial real estate at $51.1 million and commercial & industrial loans at $48.6 million.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses increased by $275 thousand to $11.1 million, or 1.17% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.8 million, or 1.28% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The change in the allowance was primarily the result of the charge-off activity in 2019, which partially offset provisions to accommodate loan growth.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.24% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2018, with non-performing loans of $2.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively, on those dates. At December 31, 2019, the allowance represented 402% coverage of non-performing assets, up from 242% at December 31, 2018.

Shareholder’s Equity

Total shareholder’s equity increased by $9.2 million, or 8% to $130.3 million at December 31, 2019, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily attributed to earnings during the twelve-month period totaling $7.0 million, and the remainder resulting from shares issued under stock compensation plans and an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share increased by 7% between the periods, from $14.20 at December 31, 2018, to $15.16 at December 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – Years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $40.9 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 14.2% over $35.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Average total interest-earning assets increased by $116.4 million, or 13.3% to $992.7 million during 2019, and the average yield increased 27 basis points to 4.94%, primarily as a result of the strong increase in average loan balances and higher balance sheet leverage. During the year the Bank benefited from a significant increase in average loan balances of $148.2 million or 19.6% to $903.9 million. The average yield on total average gross loans in 2019 was 5.30%, up by 5 basis points compared to the 5.25% yield during 2018. In addition, as growth in average loan balances outpaced growth in average deposits, the average loan to deposit ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 101.1% compared to 92.7% in the same period of 2018.

Of the $79.0 million increase in average total deposit balances year over year, $9.6 million were noninterest-bearing deposits while $69.4 million were interest-bearing. In addition, the overall cost of average total deposit balances was up by 25 basis points to 0.80% during 2019 compared to 0.55% during 2018. Average borrowed funds increased by $17.7 million to $29.7 million during 2019 while the average cost decreased to 3.13% in 2019 compared to 5.37% in 2018.

As a result of the strong increase in average loan balances and increased balance sheet leverage the net interest margin increased by 3 basis points to 4.12% during 2019, compared to 4.09% for 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019

Net interest income was $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $150.7 thousand or 1% over $10.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income includes an increase of $248.2 thousand in interest income comprised of increases in interest and fees on loans of $45.0 thousand and interest on excess funds of $262.6 thousand, offset in part by a decrease in interest earned on investment securities of $59.2 thousand.

Partially offsetting the growth in interest income was an increase of $97.5 thousand in interest expense. The growth in interest expense was comprised of growth in interest expense paid on deposits of $167.7 thousand offset by a decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds of $70.3 thousand. Growth in deposit expense was the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $57.0 million. Interest expense on borrowed funds decreased as a result of lower utilization of wholesale funding, which decreased by $12.1 million on average in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the preceding quarter of 2019.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, average deposit growth of $102.0 million outpaced growth in average loans of $20.8 million. As a result, the average loan to deposit ratio during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 94.4% from 102.8% in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, average loans comprised 87.1% of average earning assets during the fourth quarter of 2019, which was a decrease from 92.9% for the third quarter of 2019. Taken together, the impact of the lower loan to deposit ratio and the decrease in loans as a percentage of average earning assets resulted in a decrease in yield on average earning assets of 33 basis points to 4.72% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 5.05% for the third quarter.

Growth in average deposit balances in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was comprised of increases in average noninterest-bearing deposits of $45.0 million, or 13%, and $57.0 million, or 10.3%, in interest-bearing deposits. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 2 basis points to 1.36% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.38% in the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits averaged 38.6% of total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 38.0% for the prior quarter. In addition, average borrowed funds to supplement funding decreased $12.1 million or 45% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The combination of the strong average deposit growth and lower deposit leverage during the fourth quarter of 2019, when compared to the third quarter of 2019, resulted in a decrease of 29 basis points in net interest margin to 3.90% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.19% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense – Years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

During the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income totaled $4.2 million, an increase of $532 thousand, or 14.3% over 2018. This increase was primarily the result of higher loan fee income.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expenses increased by $6.9 million or 26% to $33.2 million compared to $26.4 million in 2018. Of this increase, $5.1 million was in net salaries and benefits expenses, the result of hiring key executive and support staff positions to support the Company’s expansion initiatives and continued growth. In addition, operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 included increases in occupancy and equipment related to the expansion of facilities; data processing costs related to enhancement of treasury management systems; and professional and legal fees related to implementation of FDICIA and SEC compliance controls and processes.

Non-Interest Income and Expense – three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income totaled $1.2 million, a decrease of $115 thousand, or 9% from the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of lower gains on loan sales compared to the prior quarter.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, total non-interest expenses increased by $1.4 million, or 17% to $9.8 million compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter. This increase primarily related to completion of expansion initiatives, marketing campaigns and implementation of FDICIA and SEC compliance controls and processes. Salary and benefits expense increased $172 thousand for benefits related to executive hires in 2019.

Please see our detailed Fourth Quarter 2019 Unaudited Summary Financial Statements for more information.

Closing Remarks

“Following our capital raise in 2018, we embarked on a plan to position the Bank for substantive growth. We are proud of our efforts and progress in 2019 and believe we are well positioned to continue executing that plan,” Shelton concluded.

About California BanCorp
California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB (formerly CABC). For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
President and Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer and
Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Also, the Company’s actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected or previously reported due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Source: California BanCorp

  California BanCorp Financial Data as of December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)                        
                                       
  ($ Thousands)   For the three months ended   Change %   Year ended   Change %    
  Income Statement   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018   QoQ   YoY   12/31/2019   12/31/2018   YTDoYTD    
  Interest and fees on loans   $   12,132     $   12,087     $   10,120       0 %     20 %   $   46,588     $   38,443     21 %    
  Other interest income       673         471         913       43 %     (26 %)       2,490         2,496     (0 %)    
  Total interest income       12,805         12,557         11,033       2 %     16 %       49,078         40,939     20 %    
                                       
  Interest on deposits       2,096         1,929         1,396       9 %     50 %       7,209         4,461     62 %    
  Interest on borrowings and subordinated debentures       125         196         78       (36 %)     61 %       931         645     44 %    
  Total interest expense       2,221         2,124         1,474       5 %     51 %       8,140         5,106     59 %    
  Net interest income*       10,584          10,433         9,559       1 %     11 %       40,938         35,833     14 %    
  Provision for loan loss       1,000         500         591       100 %     69 %       2,326         1,436     62 %    
  Net interest income after provision       9,584         9,933         8,968       (4 %)     7 %       38,612         34,397     12 %    
                                       
  Service charges and other account fees       200         245         292       (18 %)     (32 %)       957         1,059     (10 %)    
  Loan related fees       652         517         291       26 %     124 %       2,046         1,441     42 %    
  Net gains on securities sales       -         -         97       0 %     (100 %)       -         97     (100 %)    
  Net gains on loan sales       17         212         135       (92 %)     (87 %)       253         418     (39 %)    
  Other       277         287         47       (3 %)   N/A       992         701     42 %    
  Total non-interest income*       1,146         1,261          862       (9 %)     33 %       4,248         3,716     14 %    
                                       
  Salaries and employee benefits       5,769         5,597         4,052       3 %     42 %       20,674         15,573     33 %    
  Occupancy and equipment expenses       1,160         826         773       40 %     50 %       3,502         2,918     20 %    
  Data processing, internet and software       521         524         424       (1 %)     23 %       1,883         1,539     22 %    
  Professional and legal       764         355         437       115 %     75 %       2,383         1,123     112 %    
  Other operating expenses       1,611         1,097         1,405       47 %     15 %       4,781         5,218     (8 %)    
  Total operating expenses       9,825         8,399         7,091       17 %     39 %       33,223         26,371     26 %    
                                       
  Net income before taxes       905         2,795         2,739       (68 %)     (67 %)       9,637         11,742     (18 %)    
  Income taxes       327         791         632       (59 %)     (48 %)       2,636         3,029     (13 %)    
  Net income   $   578     $   2,004     $   2,107       (71 %)     (73 %)   $   7,001     $   8,713     (20 %)    
                                       
  *Revenue (net interest income + non-interest income)       11,730         11,694         10,421       0 %     13 %       45,186         39,549     14 %    
                                       
  Earnings Per Share                                    
  Basic earnings per share   $   0.07     $   0.25     $   0.26       (71 %)     (73 %)   $   0.87     $   1.22     (29 %)    
  Diluted earnings per share   $   0.07     $   0.25     $   0.26       (71 %)     (73 %)   $   0.86     $   1.19     (28 %)    
  Average shares outstanding       8,074,285         8,051,729         7,990,089                 8,048,793         7,120,986          
  Average diluted shares       8,162,585         8,135,337         8,103,041                 8,132,093         7,317,611          
                                       
      For the three months ended   Change $   Change %    
  Average Balance Sheet Items   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018   QoQ   YoY   QoQ   YoY        
  Total Assets   $   1,156,611     $   1,063,923     $   982,992     $    92,688     $   173,619       9 %     18 %        
  Total Loans       937,973         917,194         784,765         20,779         153,208       2 %     20 %        
  Investments       32,646         36,902         52,836         (4,256 )       (20,190 )     -12 %     -38 %        
  Earning Assets       1,077,708         987,286         926,331         90,422         151,377       9 %     16 %        
  Non-Interest Bearing Deposits       382,426         337,409         358,016         45,017         24,410       13 %     7 %        
  Core Deposits       865,686         754,403         760,220         111,284         105,466       15 %     14 %        
  Total Deposits       994,122         892,079         854,165         102,043         139,957       11 %     16 %        
  Borrowings       14,976         27,065         5,000         (12,089 )       9,976       -45 %     200 %        
  Tangible Common Equity       122,684         120,833         112,450         1,851         10,234       2 %     9 %        
                                       
      Year ended   Change                    
  Average Balance Sheet Items   12/31/2019   12/31/2018   $   %                    
  Total Assets   $   1,064,452     $   929,028     $   135,424       15 %                    
  Total Loans       903,923         755,659         148,264       20 %                    
  Investments       38,197         23,378         14,819       63 %                    
  Earning Assets       992,679         876,288         116,391       13 %                    
  Non-Interest Bearing Deposits       342,720         333,075         9,645       3 %                    
  Core Deposits       778,916         711,928         66,988       9 %                    
  Total Deposits       893,893         814,930         78,963       10 %                    
  Borrowings       29,717         12,051         17,666       147 %                    
  Tangible Common Equity       119,176         92,963         26,213       28 %                    
                                       
                                       
      At the periods ended   Change $   Change %        
  Balance Sheet   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018   QoQ   YoY   QoQ   YoY        
  Cash and equivalents   $   114,342     $   67,660     $   78,705     $   46,682     $   35,637       69 %     45 %        
  Investment securities       28,555         36,260         43,415         (7,705 )       (14,860 )     -21 %     -34 %        
  Other investments       4,402         4,402         3,536         -         866       0 %     24 %        
                                       
  Commercial loans       389,746         402,303         341,184         (12,557 )       48,562       -3 %     14 %        
  CRE loans       502,929         484,606         451,851         18,323         51,078       4 %     11 %        
  Construction and land loans       42,519         32,547         37,344         9,972         5,175       31 %     14 %        
  Other loans       14,458         13,822         14,349         636         109       5 %     1 %        
  Loans       949,652         933,278         844,728         16,374         104,924       2 %     12 %        
  Net deferred costs       2,555          2,392         2,203         163         352       7 %     16 %        
  Allowance for loan losses       11,075         10,413         10,800         662         275       6 %     3 %        
  Net loans       941,132         925,257         836,131         15,875         105,001       2 %     13 %        
                                       
  Premises and equipment, net       3,668         1,917         2,076         1,751         1,592       91 %     77 %        
  Bank owned life insurance       22,316         22,156         17,806         160         4,510       1 %     25 %        
  Deferred income taxes, net       6,173         5,247         5,803         926         370       18 %     6 %        
  Core Deposit Intangible       264         278         286         (14 )       (22 )     -5 %     -8 %        
  Goodwill       7,350         7,350         7,350         -         -       0 %     0 %        
  Other assets and interest receivable       23,832         24,082         10,564         (250 )       13,268       -1 %     126 %        
  Total assets   $   1,152,034     $   1,094,609     $   1,005,672     $   57,425     $   146,362       5 %     15 %        
                                       
  Demand deposits   $   387,267     $   373,289     $   352,402     $   13,978     $   34,865       4 %     10 %        
  Interest bearing demand deposits       25,178         22,896         32,650         2,282         (7,472 )     10 %     -23 %        
  Money market & savings deposits       455,436         398,242         392,290         57,194         63,146       14 %     16 %        
  Time deposits       120,355         129,483         96,912         (9,128 )       23,443       -7 %     24 %        
  Total deposits       988,236         923,910         874,254         64,326         113,982       7 %     13 %        
                                       
  Borrowings       10,000         20,000         -         (10,000 )       10,000       -50 %     0 %        
  Subordinated debentures, net       4,977         4,973         4,960         4         17       0 %     0 %        
  Other liabilities       18,565         16,724         5,379         1,841         13,186       11 %   N/A        
  Total liabilities       1,021,778         965,607         884,593         56,171         137,185       6 %     16 %        
                                       
  Common stock       106,427         105,711         104,563         716         1,864       1 %     2 %        
  Retained earnings       23,519         22,937         16,515         582         7,004       3 %     42 %        
  Other comprehensive income       310         354         1         (44 )       309       -12 %   N/A        
  Total shareholder’s equity       130,256         129,002         121,079         1,254         9,177       1 %     8 %        
  Total liabilities and equity   $   1,152,034     $   1,094,609     $   1,005,672     $   57,425     $   146,362       5 %     15 %        
                                       
  Tangible book value per common share   $   15.16     $   15.08     $   14.20                          
  Total shares outstanding       8,092,966         8,052,549         7,993,908                          
                                       
  Core relationship deposits       867,881         772,811         779,783         95,070         88,098                  
                                       
                                       
      For the three months ended   Year ended                
  Performance Ratios   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018   12/31/2019   12/31/2018                
  Return on average assets     0.20 %     0.75 %     0.85 %     0.66 %     0.94 %                
  Return on average tangible common equity     1.87 %     6.58 %     7.43 %     5.87 %     9.37 %                
  Efficiency ratio     83.76 %     71.82 %     68.05 %     73.52 %     66.68 %                
                                       
  Net Interest Margin                                    
  Net interest margin     3.90 %     4.19 %     4.09 %     4.12 %     4.09 %                
  Average earning assets yield     4.72 %     5.05 %     4.73 %     4.94 %     4.67 %                
  Average investment yield     2.85 %     3.12 %     3.08 %     3.08 %     2.72 %                
  Average loan yield     5.26 %     5.30 %     5.12 %     5.30 %     5.25 %                
  Average total deposit rate     0.84 %     0.86 %     0.65 %     0.80 %     0.55 %                
  Average borrowing rate     3.32 %     2.87 %     6.17 %     3.13 %     5.37 %                
                                       
  Other Ratios                                    
  Average total loans to total deposits     94.4 %     102.8 %     91.9 %     101.1 %     92.7 %                
  Average C&I loans to total loans     41.8 %     41.7 %     40.9 %     41.5 %     43.0 %                
  Average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     38.5 %     37.8 %     41.9 %     38.3 %     40.9 %                
  Average core deposits to total deposits     87.1 %     84.6 %     89.0 %     87.1 %     87.4 %                
                                       
      At the periods ended                        
  Capital Ratios - Bank   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018                        
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.44 %     11.22 %     11.31 %                        
  Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     10.38 %     10.68 %     10.94 %                        
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.38 %     10.68 %     10.94 %                        
  Total risk-based capital ratio     11.79 %     12.09 %     12.52 %                        
                                       
      At the periods ended                        
  Non-Performing Assets   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018                        
  Non-Accrual Loans   $   2,753     $   4,675     $   4,463                          
  Restructured Loans       -         -                              
  Total non-performing loans (NPL)       2,753         4,675         4,463                          
  Other Real Estate Owned       -         -         -                          
  Total non-performing assets (NPA)   $   2,753     $   4,675     $   4,463                          
                                       
  Restructured Loans Performing       646         697         930                          
                                       
  Quarterly Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries   $   338     $   1,588     $   9                          
                                       
  NPAs / Assets %     0.24 %     0.43 %     0.44 %                        
  NPAs / Loans and OREO %     0.29 %     0.50 %     0.53 %                        
  Loan Loss Reserves / Loans (%)     1.17 %     1.12 %     1.28 %                        
  Loan Loss Reserves / NPLs (%)     402 %     223 %     242 %                        
