Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2020 was $38.04, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.9% and 18.2%, respectively.  These compare with the 1.7% and 15.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2020 was $26.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 0.7% and 21.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:

  Information Technology 24.9%
  Industrials 18.9%
  Consumer Discretionary 14.7%
  Materials 13.5%
  Financials 9.9%
  Energy 7.9%
  Communication Services 2.9%
  Real Estate 2.9%
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9%
  Health Care 1.7%
  Utilities 0.8%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:

  Shopify Inc. 5.7%
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.5%
  Air Canada 4.2%
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.2%
  Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.1%
  Amazon.com, Inc. 3.2%
  NVIDIA Corporation 2.9%
  Bank of Montreal 2.9%
  Royal Bank of Canada 2.6%
  Apple Inc. 2.5%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                                

