Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
- Total revenues of $621.8 million, down $24.6 million, or 4%
- Operating income of $65.7 million, down 12%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $63.4 million, down 14%
- Operating margin of 10.6%, down 100 basis points (bps); non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.2%, down 120 bps
- Diluted EPS of $0.70, down 9%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67, down 11%
OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“We are pleased to report good results for the quarter, despite a challenging operating environment compared to the stronger freight and market conditions in the prior-year quarter. In fourth quarter 2019, freight volumes were comparable to fourth quarter 2018 and showed improvement sequentially from third quarter 2019; however, the rate environment in fourth quarter 2019 was meaningfully softer due to a decline in One-Way Truckload project and surge pricing,” said Derek J. Leathers, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“With respect to the full year comparisons, 2019 was a more difficult year than 2018, due to slower growth in the domestic economy and increased truckload capacity, both of which led to lower freight volumes and less attractive pricing. Despite these challenges, we delivered higher earnings per share in 2019 than 2018. Our exceptional execution, effective cost management and our balanced revenue model of Dedicated, One-Way Truckload and Logistics, allowed us to weather the storm. I am extremely proud and grateful for the contributions of our entire Werner team to produce these strong results.”
Total revenues for the quarter decreased 4% to $621.8 million versus the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower Logistics and fuel surcharge revenues, partially offset by dedicated fleet growth.
Operating income of $65.7 million decreased $9.3 million, or 12%. Operating margin of 10.6% decreased 100 basis points due to a more challenging freight and rate market in one-way truckload and logistics. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $63.4 million decreased $10.2 million, or 14%. Adjusted operating margin of 10.2% declined 120 basis points from 11.4% for the same quarter last year.
Interest expense of $2.2 million was $1.3 million higher, or a $0.01 increase per share. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 24.4% compared to 26.8% in fourth quarter 2018, or a $0.02 per share favorable impact. The current quarter rate was slightly lower than our expected range of 25% to 26% because of favorable discrete federal and state income tax items.
Net income of $48.5 million decreased 11%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income declined 13% to $46.8 million compared to $53.6 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter of $0.70 decreased 9%.
Diluted EPS in fourth quarter 2019 included (i) a $0.01 per share, or $1.2 million pre-tax, insurance and claims accrual for interest on a previously disclosed May 2018 jury verdict that we are appealing and (ii) pre-tax gains of $3.4 million, or $0.04 per share, related to the sale of real estate. Diluted EPS in fourth quarter 2018 included (i) a $0.01 per share, or $1.2 million, insurance and claims accrual for interest on the aforementioned jury verdict and (ii) a gain of $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share, related to the sale of real estate.
On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67 decreased 11% from $0.75 for fourth quarter 2018.
Key Consolidated Financial Metrics
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2019
|2018
|Y/Y Change
|2019
|2018
|Y/Y Change
|Total revenues
|$
|621,787
|$
|646,365
|(4
|)%
|$
|2,463,701
|$
|2,457,914
|0
|%
|Truckload Transportation Services revenues
|486,575
|494,708
|(2
|)%
|1,909,776
|1,881,323
|2
|%
|Werner Logistics revenues
|120,145
|137,224
|(12
|)%
|489,729
|518,078
|(5
|)%
|Operating income
|65,654
|74,931
|(12
|)%
|225,472
|224,215
|1
|%
|Operating margin
|10.6
|%
|11.6
|%
|(100) bps
|9.2
|%
|9.1
|%
|10 bps
|Net income
|48,496
|54,563
|(11
|)%
|166,944
|168,148
|(1
|)%
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.70
|0.77
|(9
|)%
|2.38
|2.33
|2
|%
|Adjusted operating income (1)
|63,413
|73,649
|(14
|)%
|225,947
|228,577
|(1
|)%
|Adjusted operating margin (1)
|10.2
|%
|11.4
|%
|(120) bps
|9.2
|%
|9.3
|%
|(10) bps
|Adjusted net income (1)
|46,821
|53,603
|(13
|)%
|167,299
|171,413
|(2
|)%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)
|0.67
|0.75
|(11
|)%
|2.39
|2.38
|0
|%
|(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation schedule.
Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment
- Revenues of $486.6 million decreased $8.1 million, or 2%
- Operating income of $59.2 million decreased $7.7 million, or 11%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $60.4 million decreased $7.6 million, or 11%
- Operating margin of 12.2% decreased 130 basis points from 13.5%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 12.4% decreased 130 basis points from 13.7%
- Average segment trucks in service totaled 8,042, an increase of 255 trucks year over year
- Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 4,630, or 58% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 4,500 trucks, or 58%, a year ago
Revenues decreased 2% due to an $11.4 million decrease in fuel surcharge revenues and a 1.8% decrease in average revenues per truck, partially offset by a 3.3% increase in average trucks in service. The average revenues per truck decrease was due primarily to a decrease in average miles per truck, partially offset by a small increase in average revenues per total mile. The small increase in average revenues per total mile was due primarily to relative strength in Dedicated pricing, mostly offset by lower One-Way Truckload pricing, particularly project and surge pricing.
During the fourth quarter, the freight market was seasonally below average compared to fourth quarter 2018. One-Way Truckload freight volumes in fourth quarter 2019 were comparable to freight volumes in fourth quarter 2018, and showed seasonal improvement sequentially from third quarter 2019.
Adjusted TTS operating income declined 11% and adjusted TTS operating margin declined 130 bps to 12.4%. Dedicated improved its operating income and operating margin percentage, while One-Way Truckload had a decline in operating income and operating margin percentage.
Due to growth in company trucks and a decline in independent contractor trucks during the quarter, company truck miles increased by approximately 2.6 million miles, and independent contractor miles decreased by approximately 1.1 million miles.
Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown below. Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment’s operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting against fuel expenses. Eliminating fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.
Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Y/Y Change
|2019
|2018
|Y/Y Change
|Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge
|$
|425,558
|$
|419,587
|1
|%
|$
|1,652,663
|$
|1,588,175
|4
|%
|Trucking fuel surcharge revenues
|56,485
|67,866
|(17
|)%
|234,366
|265,078
|(12
|)%
|Non-trucking and other revenues
|4,532
|7,255
|(38
|)%
|22,747
|28,070
|(19
|)%
|Total revenues
|$
|486,575
|$
|494,708
|(2
|)%
|$
|1,909,776
|$
|1,881,323
|2
|%
|Operating income
|59,172
|66,833
|(11
|)%
|202,660
|202,581
|0
|%
|Operating margin
|12.2
|%
|13.5
|%
|(130) bps
|10.6
|%
|10.8
|%
|(20) bps
|Operating ratio
|87.8
|%
|86.5
|%
|130 bps
|89.4
|%
|89.2
|%
|20 bps
|Adjusted operating income
|60,370
|67,983
|(11
|)%
|206,574
|212,870
|(3
|)%
|Adjusted operating margin
|12.4
|%
|13.7
|%
|(130) bps
|10.8
|%
|11.3
|%
|(50) bps
|Adjusted operating ratio
|87.6
|%
|86.3
|%
|130 bps
|89.2
|%
|88.7
|%
|50 bps
|Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge
|86.0
|%
|84.1
|%
|190 bps
|87.7
|%
|86.8
|%
|90 bps
Werner Logistics Segment
- Revenues of $120.1 million decreased $17.1 million or 12%
- Gross margin of 15.3% decreased 150 bps
- Operating income of $3.4 million decreased $3.9 million, or 54%
- Operating margin of 2.8% decreased 250 bps
Truckload Logistics revenues (65% of total Logistics revenues) declined 12% due to fewer transactional freight opportunities, less attractive contract and transactional pricing and increased competition from logistics competitors, including digital brokers. Intermodal revenues declined 9%.
The gross margin percentage decreased 150 bps to 15.3% due primarily to a softer freight market driven by significantly less project and surge opportunities and a more competitive Truckload Logistics freight market. The logistics operating margin decreased 250 bps to 2.8% as the percentage decline in gross profit exceeded the percentage decline in other operating expenses.
Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Y/Y Change
|2019
|2018
|Y/Y Change
|Total revenues
|$
|120,145
|$
|137,224
|(12
|)%
|$
|489,729
|$
|518,078
|(5
|)%
|Rent and purchased transportation expense
|101,764
|114,156
|(11
|)%
|411,506
|436,220
|(6
|)%
|Gross profit
|18,381
|23,068
|(20
|)%
|78,223
|81,858
|(4
|)%
|Other operating expenses
|15,014
|15,825
|(5
|)%
|61,935
|61,480
|1
|%
|Operating income
|3,367
|7,243
|(54
|)%
|16,288
|20,378
|(20
|)%
|Gross margin
|15.3
|%
|16.8
|%
|(150) bps
|16.0
|%
|15.8
|%
|20 bps
|Operating margin
|2.8
|%
|5.3
|%
|(250) bps
|3.3
|%
|3.9
|%
|(60) bps
Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Cash flow from operations in fourth quarter 2019 was $94.5 million compared to $115.6 million in fourth quarter 2018, a decrease of 18% due to lower net income and working capital changes. Full year 2019 cash flow from operations was $426.6 million, producing $142.8 million of free cash flow for the year.
Net capital expenditures in 2019 were $283.9 million compared to $349.0 million in 2018, a decrease of 19%. As part of our strategy, net capital expenditures returned to normalized replacement levels in 2019 after achieving our desired fleet age. We continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, increase operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. As a result of our continued investment, the average age of our truck fleet remains low by industry standards and was 1.9 years as of December 31, 2019 and was 1.8 years as of December 31, 2018.
Gains on sales of equipment in fourth quarter 2019 were $3.6 million, or $.04 per share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Year over year, we sold 5% more trucks and 3% more trailers, and we realized lower average gains per truck and trailer. For the full year 2019, gains on sales of equipment were $18.1 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $19.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in 2018. Pricing in the market for our used trucks and trailers began to moderate in the latter part of second quarter 2019, and the used truck pricing decline accelerated in fourth quarter 2019 due to weaker demand. As a reminder, gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.
During the quarter, no shares of common stock were repurchased. As of December 31, 2019, we had 4.3 million shares remaining under our new share repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors in May 2019.
We had $300 million of debt outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and after considering letters of credit issued, had available remaining borrowing capacity of over $240 million. In early July 2019, we fixed the interest rate for $150 million of our debt at an average interest rate of 2.34% through May 2024.
As of December 31, 2019, we had $26.4 million of cash and over $1.1 billion of stockholders’ equity.
2020 Guidance Metrics
The following table summarizes our 2020 guidance and assumptions:
|2020 Guidance
|TTS truck growth
|(3)% to 1%
|from year-end 2019
|
With flat to slightly lower truck count in the first half of 2020 due to current market conditions
|Gains on sales of equipment
|$6 million to $12 million
Gains on sales of equipment in 2020 are expected to continue to moderate due to the softer used equipment market and lower trailer sales
|Net capital expenditures
|$260 million to $300 million
|First Half 2020 Guidance
|One-Way Truckload
|(5%) to (7%)
|revenues per total mile
|Revenues per total mile (RPTM) comparisons are expected to remain difficult in the first half of 2020
|1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019
|Assumptions
|Effective tax rate
|25% to 26%
|Truck and trailer age
|We intend to maintain the average age of our truck and trailer fleet at or near current levels of 1.9 and 4.0 years
|Interest expense
|$1.8 million
|first quarter 2020
|Estimated first quarter 2020 interest expense to be slightly lower than fourth quarter 2019 of $2.2 million based on current debt levels and current interest rates (variable and fixed)
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.
Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on The NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the Company’s website at www.werner.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the Company’s management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
For those reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, although it may do so from time to time as management believes is warranted or as may be required by applicable securities law. Any such updates or revisions may be made by filing reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, through the issuance of press releases or by other methods of public disclosure.
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|$
|%
|$
|%
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Operating revenues
|$
|621,787
|100.0
|$
|646,365
|100.0
|$
|2,463,701
|100.0
|$
|2,457,914
|100.0
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|200,101
|32.2
|200,549
|31.0
|818,487
|33.2
|781,064
|31.8
|Fuel
|59,208
|9.5
|62,795
|9.7
|235,928
|9.6
|254,564
|10.4
|Supplies and maintenance
|45,946
|7.4
|46,518
|7.2
|182,909
|7.4
|185,074
|7.5
|Taxes and licenses
|24,737
|4.0
|23,711
|3.7
|95,525
|3.9
|87,318
|3.5
|Insurance and claims
|23,282
|3.7
|24,275
|3.8
|88,913
|3.6
|98,133
|4.0
|Depreciation
|64,711
|10.4
|59,712
|9.2
|249,527
|10.1
|230,151
|9.4
|Rent and purchased transportation
|135,629
|21.8
|153,777
|23.8
|549,438
|22.3
|589,002
|24.0
|Communications and utilities
|3,497
|0.6
|4,035
|0.6
|15,303
|0.6
|16,063
|0.6
|Other
|(978
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(3,938
|)
|(0.6
|)
|2,199
|0.1
|(7,670
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Total operating expenses
|556,133
|89.4
|571,434
|88.4
|2,238,229
|90.8
|2,233,699
|90.9
|Operating income
|65,654
|10.6
|74,931
|11.6
|225,472
|9.2
|224,215
|9.1
|Other expense (income):
|Interest expense
|2,159
|0.4
|853
|0.1
|6,854
|0.3
|2,695
|0.1
|Interest income
|(678
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(658
|)
|—
|(3,326
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(2,737
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Other
|49
|—
|204
|—
|38
|—
|376
|—
|Total other expense (income)
|1,530
|0.3
|399
|0.1
|3,566
|0.2
|334
|—
|Income before income taxes
|64,124
|10.3
|74,532
|11.5
|221,906
|9.0
|223,881
|9.1
|Income tax expense
|15,628
|2.5
|19,969
|3.1
|54,962
|2.2
|55,733
|2.3
|Net income
|$
|48,496
|7.8
|$
|54,563
|8.4
|$
|166,944
|6.8
|$
|168,148
|6.8
|Diluted shares outstanding
|69,723
|71,136
|70,026
|72,057
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.77
|$
|2.38
|$
|2.33
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating revenues
|$
|621,787
|$
|646,365
|$
|2,463,701
|$
|2,457,914
|Operating expenses
|556,133
|571,434
|2,238,229
|2,233,699
|Adjusted for:
|Insurance and claims (1)
|(1,198
|)
|(1,150
|)
|(3,914
|)
|(15,189
|)
|Property tax settlement (2)
|—
|—
|—
|4,900
|Gains on sale of real estate (3)
|3,439
|2,432
|3,439
|5,927
|Adjusted operating expenses
|558,374
|572,716
|2,237,754
|2,229,337
|Adjusted operating income (4)
|63,413
|73,649
|225,947
|228,577
|Total other expense (income)
|1,530
|399
|3,566
|334
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|61,883
|73,250
|222,381
|228,243
|Adjusted income tax expense
|15,062
|19,647
|55,082
|56,830
|Adjusted net income (4)
|$
|46,821
|$
|53,603
|$
|167,299
|$
|171,413
|Diluted shares outstanding
|69,723
|71,136
|70,026
|72,057
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (4)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.75
|$
|2.39
|$
|2.38
(1) During fourth quarter 2019 and 2018, we accrued $1,198 and $1,150, respectively, of pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. Interest is accrued at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized, excluding the months of June and July 2019 where the plaintiffs requested an extension of time to respond to our appeal. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.
(2) During third quarter 2018, we reached a favorable settlement related to a property tax dispute that reduced taxes and licenses expense by $4,900, for property taxes that were previously expensed and paid over a multi-year period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.
(3) During fourth quarter 2019, we sold two parcels of real estate which resulted in a $3,439 pre-tax gain on sale. During second quarter 2018, we sold a parcel of real estate which resulted in a $3,495 pre-tax gain on sale, and during fourth quarter 2018 we sold a parcel of real estate which resulted in a $2,432 pre-tax gain. These items are included in our Segment Information table in “Corporate” operating income.
(4) Our definition of the non-GAAP measures adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share begins with (a) operating expenses, the most comparable GAAP measure. We subtract the insurance and claims jury verdict expense accrual and related interest and add the gains on sale of real estate and the property tax settlement to (a) to arrive at adjusted operating expenses, which we subtract from operating revenues to arrive at (b) adjusted operating income. We subtract (c) total other expense (income) from (b) adjusted operating income to arrive at (d) adjusted income before income taxes. We calculate adjusted income tax expense by applying the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items to the net pre-tax adjustments and adding this additional income tax to GAAP income tax expense. We then subtract adjusted income tax expense from adjusted income before income taxes to arrive at adjusted net income. The adjusted net income is divided by the diluted shares outstanding to calculate the adjusted diluted earnings per share.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|Truckload Transportation Services
|$
|486,575
|$
|494,708
|$
|1,909,776
|$
|1,881,323
|Werner Logistics
|120,145
|137,224
|489,729
|518,078
|Other (1)
|14,386
|14,115
|61,850
|56,903
|Corporate
|684
|589
|2,589
|2,759
|Subtotal
|621,790
|646,636
|2,463,944
|2,459,063
|Inter-segment eliminations (2)
|(3
|)
|(271
|)
|(243
|)
|(1,149
|)
|Total
|$
|621,787
|$
|646,365
|$
|2,463,701
|$
|2,457,914
|Operating Income
|Truckload Transportation Services
|$
|59,172
|$
|66,833
|$
|202,660
|$
|202,581
|Werner Logistics
|3,367
|7,243
|16,288
|20,378
|Other (1)
|354
|(886
|)
|5,535
|(453
|)
|Corporate
|2,761
|1,741
|989
|1,709
|Total
|$
|65,654
|$
|74,931
|$
|225,472
|$
|224,215
(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.
(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.
|OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Chg
|2019
|2018
|% Chg
|Truckload Transportation Services segment
|Average tractors in service
|8,042
|7,787
|3.3
|%
|7,969
|7,622
|4.6
|%
|Average revenues per tractor per week (1)
|$
|4,071
|$
|4,145
|(1.8
|)%
|$
|3,988
|$
|4,007
|(0.5
|)%
|Total tractors (at quarter end)
|Company
|7,460
|7,240
|3.0
|%
|7,460
|7,240
|3.0
|%
|Independent contractor
|540
|580
|(6.9
|)%
|540
|580
|(6.9
|)%
|Total tractors
|8,000
|7,820
|2.3
|%
|8,000
|7,820
|2.3
|%
|Total trailers (at quarter end)
|22,700
|23,945
|(5.2
|)%
|22,700
|23,945
|(5.2
|)%
|One-Way Truckload
|Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s)
|$
|188,306
|$
|204,266
|(7.8
|)%
|$
|738,510
|$
|770,972
|(4.2
|)%
|Average tractors in service
|3,349
|3,315
|1.0
|%
|3,376
|3,345
|0.9
|%
|Total tractors (at quarter end)
|3,370
|3,320
|1.5
|%
|3,370
|3,320
|1.5
|%
|Average percentage of empty miles
|11.98
|%
|11.66
|%
|2.7
|%
|12.01
|%
|11.17
|%
|7.5
|%
|Average revenues per tractor per week (1)
|$
|4,325
|$
|4,739
|(8.7
|)%
|$
|4,207
|$
|4,432
|(5.1
|)%
|Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1)
|(5.4
|)%
|10.5
|%
|(2.1
|)%
|13.2
|%
|Average % change YOY in total miles per tractor per week
|(3.5
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|(3.1
|)%
|0.0
|%
|Average completed trip length in miles (loaded)
|862
|851
|1.3
|%
|848
|833
|1.8
|%
|Dedicated
|Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s)
|$
|237,252
|$
|215,321
|10.2
|%
|$
|914,153
|$
|817,203
|11.9
|%
|Average tractors in service
|4,693
|4,472
|4.9
|%
|4,593
|4,277
|7.4
|%
|Total tractors (at quarter end)
|4,630
|4,500
|2.9
|%
|4,630
|4,500
|2.9
|%
|Average revenues per tractor per week (1)
|$
|3,888
|$
|3,703
|5.0
|%
|$
|3,827
|$
|3,673
|4.2
|%
|Werner Logistics segment
|Average tractors in service
|35
|42
|(16.7
|)%
|36
|42
|(14.3
|)%
|Total tractors (at quarter end)
|33
|40
|(17.5
|)%
|33
|40
|(17.5
|)%
|Total trailers (at quarter end)
|1,445
|1,310
|10.3
|%
|1,445
|1,310
|10.3
|%
(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Capital expenditures, net
|$
|12,216
|$
|59,682
|$
|283,875
|$
|348,972
|Cash flow from operations
|94,459
|115,646
|426,644
|418,159
|Return on assets (annualized)
|9.0
|%
|10.6
|%
|7.8
|%
|8.7
|%
|Return on equity (annualized)
|17.9
|%
|17.4
|%
|14.6
|%
|13.7
|%
|CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,418
|$
|33,930
|Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $7,921 and $8,613, respectively
|322,846
|337,927
|Other receivables
|52,221
|26,545
|Inventories and supplies
|9,243
|10,060
|Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits
|16,757
|16,619
|Other current assets
|38,849
|31,577
|Total current assets
|466,334
|456,658
|Property and equipment
|2,343,536
|2,247,577
|Less – accumulated depreciation
|817,260
|760,015
|Property and equipment, net
|1,526,276
|1,487,562
|Other non-current assets (1)
|151,254
|139,284
|Total assets
|$
|2,143,864
|$
|2,083,504
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|94,634
|$
|97,781
|Current portion of long-term debt
|75,000
|75,000
|Insurance and claims accruals
|69,810
|67,304
|Accrued payroll
|38,347
|40,271
|Other current liabilities
|31,049
|30,004
|Total current liabilities
|308,840
|310,360
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|225,000
|50,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|21,129
|10,911
|Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1)
|228,218
|214,030
|Deferred income taxes
|249,669
|233,450
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536
|shares issued; 69,244,525 and 70,441,973 shares outstanding, respectively
|805
|805
|Paid-in capital
|112,649
|107,455
|Retained earnings
|1,294,608
|1,413,746
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(14,728
|)
|(16,073
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 11,289,011 and 10,091,563 shares, respectively
|(282,326
|)
|(241,180
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,111,008
|1,264,753
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,143,864
|$
|2,083,504
(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in the previously mentioned adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
