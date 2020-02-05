Smart meters are the bedrock component of a future smart grid. The smart meter market is driven by the reduction of non-technical loss, their essential role in effective integration of renewable energy, and government initiatives and regulations.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the Global AMI Metering Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843711/?utm_source=GNW





Global AMI metering market revenue grew 29.8% from 2017 to 2018, reaching $6,931.5 million; revenue is expected to reach $7,898.3 million by 2025. China will remain a key market as it replaces first-generation meters, but a wave of second-generation metering in the United States, Canada, and Italy also will drive growth. Significant growth also is expected in the Asia-Pacific region and India. Leading companies are now looking at positioning themselves as trend-setters for emerging business models by incorporating a products-to-services smart metering portfolio, and providing customized offerings to utilities, such as smart meter as a service and infrastructure as a service. More companies are consolidating to gain a competitive advantage through comprehensive product and solution offerings across the smart energy value chain. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Neha Tatikota

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843711/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.