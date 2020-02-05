Norsk Hydro: Roeland Baan to leave Hydro Board of Directors
/EIN News/ -- Roeland Baan will resign from the Hydro Board of Directors, effective as of February 5, 2020, due to personal reasons.
Baan has been a member of the Hydro Board of Directors since May 2019.
Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.