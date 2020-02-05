Norsk Hydro: Roeland Baan to leave Hydro Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Roeland Baan will resign from the Hydro Board of Directors, effective as of February 5, 2020, due to personal reasons.

Baan has been a member of the Hydro Board of Directors since May 2019.

