Great Lakes hails Rwanda, Uganda disagreement solution

Nairobi, ANGOLA, February 5 - The Great Lakes Region Technical Support Committee, in Nairobi, welcomed the efforts of the President of Angola, João Lourenço, for the "African solution" to the dispute between Rwanda and Uganda. ,

This congratulation was made public last Monday, during the meeting of the Technical Support Committee on the Regional Mechanism for Supervision of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Great Lakes Region, which took place from 03 to 4th February in the Kenyan capital.

At the meeting attended by the Angolan ambassador to that country, Sianga Abílio, the Committee encouraged Angola's efforts to stabilize peace and security in the region.

Before, Ambassador Sianga Abílio spoke about the latest developments in the region, reiterating the importance of João Lourenço's leadership, when “joining his brothers at the same table in search of solutions for the Great Lakes region to find peace and security". The ambassador referred to the Quadripartite Summit held in Luanda, on February 2nd of this year, with the participation of the Presidents, Yoweri Museveni, Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekedi.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.