INVESTOR ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is Investigating Construction Partners, Inc. For Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD).
If you are a shareholder of Construction Partners, Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:
https://fksfirm.com/investigation-construction-partners-inc/
or contact Christopher J. Kupka, via email at ckupka@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
