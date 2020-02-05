Energy Safety Canada announces speaker line-up for 70th Anniversary of Petroleum Safety Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Safety Canada is pleased to announce Humboldt Broncos Ryan Straschnitzki as the closing keynote at the 70th Anniversary of the Petroleum Safety Conference (PSC) to be held in Banff, Alberta on April 28-30, 2020.



This will be the first formal speaking engagement for Ryan, who has inspired a nation following the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, that tragically killed 16, injured 13 others, and, left many in mourning.

Paralyzed from the chest down, Ryan’s fight back from the crash has been nothing short of remarkable. The determination, focus and strong work ethic that served Ryan in pursuit of his hockey dreams continue to be the foundation of Ryan’s long road to recovery.

Ryan will share his story of perseverance with more than 750 delegates expected to attend the health and safety conference and tradeshow — the largest of its kind in Canada.

Ryan joins an outstanding program of keynote speakers, which includes Rick Mercer, author and comedian; Chris Slubicki, CEO of Modern Resources; and Jason Gardner, Extreme Ownership Instructor and former Navy Seal.

“We are very pleased to host this special 70th Anniversary event with such a stellar line-up of speakers. All of them bring a message about the importance of health and well-being as an industry and as Canadians,” says Murray Elliott, President and CEO of Energy Safety Canada.

The conference is designed to connect those from the oil and gas industry with health and safety experts, innovations and technologies.

To view the full program, or to attend, visit psc.ca .

About the Petroleum Safety Conference

The Petroleum Safety Conference has been a hallmark event in the Canadian oil and gas safety community for 70 years. Hosted by Energy Safety Canada, the national safety association for the oil and gas industry, PSC takes place at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. The three-day event features more than 20 speakers, workshops and plenary sessions, as well as a free trade show.

Media inquiries: Carly McConachie Carly.McConachie@EnergySafetyCanada.com 403 516 8138



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.