After Dominating the 2020 Dakar Rally, Can-Am Off-Road Sweeps the Podium Once Again at “King of the Hammers” UTV Race

/EIN News/ -- JOHNSON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what’s becoming a trend in 2020, BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) dominated the competition with its Can-Am Off-Road vehicles at the 2020 King of the Hammers event this past weekend. In addition to sweeping the podium, Can-Am vehicles crossed the finish line in eight of the top 10 positions.

King of the Hammers is an annual race in California that’s known as the world’s toughest one-day race. It is a 143-mile challenge that includes a desert loop with high-speed lakebeds, as well as tight, twisty ridgelines, and numerous rock-strewn chutes. It’s so difficult that only 33 of 131 entries crossed the finish line in the allotted time. As you can imagine, only the best racers with the toughest, best-performing, and most reliable vehicles have a chance at the glory.

“It’s the absolute hardest race I’ve ever done in my entire life and I could not make it through without my co-pilot Chad Hughes and the best vehicle out there, Can-Am,” said Hunter Miller, who won the race in his Can-Am Maverick X3 X rc Turbo RR side-by-side vehicle. “I’ve been racing for 25 years now, and I’ve never experienced anything like this. Next to the day my wife said ‘yes,’ this is the best day of my life.”

The dominating performance by Can-Am comes on the heels of winning the renowned Dakar Rally – the world’s toughest race – in January. The Dakar Rally was a grueling 9,000 km, 12-day competition through the Saudi Arabian desert, and Can-Am vehicles crossed the finish line in every one of the top-20 positions, with American Casey Currie taking home the top spot.

“Can-Am has firmly planted its flag as the vehicle of choice for performance enthusiasts,” said Marc R. Lacroix, Marketing Director for Can-Am Off-Road and BRP Sports Marketing. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a weekend driver, a pro racer, or a landowner who needs a vehicle that works as hard you do. Our lineup is built to face the toughest challenges and win.”

For more information about the complete 2020 Can-Am Off-Road vehicle lineup, including detailed technical information and product specs, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 13,000 driven, resourceful people.

