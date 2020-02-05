NCRMA2020: MAKING OUR MEMBERS BETTER… PRESENTATIONS AND PANELISTS ANNOUNCED

The National Cannabis Risk Management Association announces the speaker lineup for its inaugural membership conference: NCRMA 2020. The two-day pioneering risk management users conference will take place March 22-24, 2020 at Bally's in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, Nevada , Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cannabis Risk Management Association 's (NCRMA) upcoming conference will be a comprehensive event, offering speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to enrich attendees' industry knowledge and expertise.

NCRMA2020 will be held March 22-24, 2020 at Bally’s in Las Vegas; registration is now open .

“This event will be a live demonstration of the NCRMA’s pioneering risk management platform,” said Rocco Petrilli, chairman of the NCRMA, a Pittsburgh, PA and Las Vegas-based non-profit. “We will provide attendees the education roadmap to be “best in class” by directly addressing the largest business risks as defined by our inaugural members.”

The presentations, featuring some of the cannabis industry’s most respected and visible leaders, offer a comprehensive overview of topics. Here is the lineup:

Media Relations in Cannabis: Cutting Through the Clutter

Speaker : Chris Day, vice president of external relations and head of global partnership development for MJBizDaily and the MJBizCon family of events.

§ Stronger Together: Using Lessons for a Grass Roots Heritage to Catalyze Long Term Success

Speaker : Cassandra Maffey, CEO of Fire Tower, cannabis matriarch and a SME who has led successful cannabis cultivation teams and experienced the full evolution of the commercial cannabis market since 2001.

Sources and Strategies for Capital to Fund Business Growth

Speaker : Kim Kovacs, President of the Arcview Group and a cannabis entrepreneur, who has more than 20 years of executive leadership and experience across technology services and investment companies.



Got Talent? How to Attract and Retain Top Talent in the Cannabis Industry

Speaker: Tamala McBath, president of Human Capital Analytics and chief execution officer for NCRMA, is a certified talent optimization consultant and an executive with more than 25 years of experience in risk management, operations and business development.

§ The Effect of Cannabis Legalization on the Workplace: What Everyone in the Cannabis Industry Needs to Know

Speaker: Albert Lee, head of the labor and employment practice for Tucker Arensberg LLP, who has been recognized in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

§ The Value of Disruptive Innovation in Cannabis Risk Management

Speaker: Rocco Petrilli, chairman of the National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA), a non-profit organization that provides innovative risk management and insurance solutions to businesses in the cannabis industry.

§ Being Better than the Best: Excellence in Cannabis Risk Management

Speaker : Dr. Brenda Powell Wells, who has spent over 30 years studying and teaching risk management and insurance. She presently serves as the director of the East Carolina University Risk Management and Insurance Program.

§ Banking Solutions for Cannabis Businesses

Speaker : Ralf Kaiser, CEO of Integrated Compliance Solutions, an industry leader in banking compliance education, compliance software and innovative, cost effective merchant payment solutions for banks, cannabis, CBD and hemp companies.

§ Cannabis Isn’t Only Helping the Millennials…It’s Helping Seniors Too

Speaker: Charles Brown, a senior executive with Senior Wellness Innovations based in San Diego, California. SWI is leading the way in the senior wellness market by creating the first person-centered senior CBD, cannabis, nutraceutical wellness products and service brand.

§ State of the Cannabis Legislative Union

Speaker : Jason Horst, chairman of the NCIA risk management council and principal of Horst Legal Counsel, a law firm serving the legal needs of clients in and around the cannabis industry. Jason served for more than a decade as a litigator and insurance coverage attorney in large regional and international law firms before founding Horst Legal Counsel.

§ Your Finances Won’t Take Care of Themselves

Speaker: Jessica Velazquez, a certified public accountant licensed in Illinois & Nevada and Managing Partner of Indiva Advisors LLP, a full-service accounting firm for cannabis and hemp businesses and a NCRMA service partner.

§ Cannabis Risk Management: A Road Map for Sustainable Operations and Favorable Underwriting

Speaker: Joe Kopko, executive vice president of HUB International, a published thought leader and regular speaker leading discussions on leveraging innovation and holistic risk management to establish sustainable companies.

The Cost of Non-compliance and the Importance of Risk Assessment

Speaker: Kirk Barry, CEO of Clarion Compliance, which offers solutions for banks, insurance carriers, government and law enforcement and the cannabis industry.

Optimizing Risk Management in The Absence of A Formal Regulatory Network

Speaker : Joshua Grauso, Sr. Manager - Food Safety & Quality Systems Audits, Underwriters Laboratories Registrar, leader of UL’s of the client, technical and field services for the Retail Food Safety and Supply Chain Quality Audit & Certification Body programs

The Retail Challenge

Speaker: Rianna Durrett, Esq., executive director, Nevada Dispensary Association, who coordinates the association’s legislative and policy agendas, performs community outreach, and is responsible for researching and responding to various issues that affect dispensaries in Nevada.

PANEL: Elite Broker discussion on the Insurance Needs of the Cannabis Industry Moderated by David Kennedy CEO of Purple Risk

Speakers:

Zach Stock, CEO of Stock Insurance Kevin Hughes, EVP Samuel P. Black and Associates Mike Peters, CEO of Full Spectrum Cannabis and Hemp Insurance Corey Tobin, VP of Bolton Co. Rena Trodick, Commercial lines sales executive, Branch Benefits Consultants



To learn more and to register for the event, go to: https://ncrma.net/ncrma-2020-conference/

About NCRMA

NCRMA provides a rapidly growing membership with pioneering and innovative risk management and insurance solutions through its expansive list of high-value service partners and offerings. Founded in 2018, the not-for-profit has established itself as the leader in providing cost effective and comprehensive non-traditional risk management solutions to the non-traditional cannabis market. To join, visit https://ncrma.net





