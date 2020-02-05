OpsRamp Recognized as Coolest Cloud Company by CRN®

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the service-centric AIOps platform, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named OpsRamp as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020. This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage, and software.



The CRN editorial team selects the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies according to their originality and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their success in helping their customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

In addition to honoring outstanding technology suppliers, the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list also enables solution providers to identify the most advanced cloud technology players — aiding them in selecting the companies that can best support their cloud service needs.

OpsRamp was chosen for its capabilities to discover, monitor, manage, and automate cloud infrastructure alongside on-premises resources for one consolidated view into business service health and visibility. The platform has deep integrations with all the major cloud providers ( AWS , Google Cloud Platform , Azure ) and can also monitor and manage cloud native resources as well. What’s more, the platform is built to help accelerate the migration to cloud for large enterprises by providing IT operations teams intelligence on multi-cloud environments and simplifying resource management.

"The IT channel relies on cloud services as the foundation for building modern, transformational solutions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s annual list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies seeks to honor the top cloud providers, whose mission and actions support innovation in cloud-based technologies. Our team congratulates these honorees and thanks them for their commitment to leading positive change in cloud technology."

“We’re honored to be selected for this award,” said Ciaran Byrne, VP of Product Strategy for OpsRamp. “Given the skyrocketing adoption of public cloud platforms, enterprises are using a number of approaches to smoothly transition on-prem workloads to the cloud. OpsRamp gives them the flexibility and control they need to consolidate these workloads across the business, manage them according to business goals, and automate tasks wherever possible. It’s truly a modern platform for the challenges of enterprise cloud migration.”

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

