Swift Navigation Relocates its Global Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, announced that it has moved its headquarters to 201 Mission Street, Suite 2400 in San Francisco, CA. This new location will accommodate Swift’s continued growth and augments Swift’s offices in Melbourne, Australia, Detroit, Michigan and Munich, Germany.



Swift occupies the entire 24th floor of the Providian Financial Building, a LEED Gold Certified skyscraper located in the heart of the San Francisco Financial District. The building was constructed in 1981, stands at 127m tall and consists of 30 stories.

With sweeping 360 degree views of the city including the Bay Bridge and the Salesforce Transit Center and walking proximity to public transportation at the Embarcadero BART station and the Ferry Building, Swift’s new headquarters will house the company’s core departments, including Hardware Engineering, Software Engineering, Measurement & Positioning Engineering, Firmware Engineering, Engineering Operations, Product Engineering, Operations, HR, Marketing, Business Development, Sales, Product Management, Business Intelligence, QA Testing, Customer Support and the Executive Team.

This move is just the beginning of what 2020 holds in store for Swift. Follow us on Twitter @swiftnav to stay up-to-date on the latest news or join our growing team by visiting swiftnav.com/join-us to see if our new office space could be your new office space.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the nationwide GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com , follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav .

Press Contact:

Swift Navigation

press@swiftnav.com﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eea1fa7a-bf6b-4471-a577-1eb6387bc93f

Swift Navigation Lobby Welcome to our new headquarters!



