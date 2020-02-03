Keynote address by Commissioner Phil Hogan at the Centre for European Reform
Policy | Brussels, 4 February 2020
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan gave a keynote address at the Centre for European Reform’s third annual Conference on ‘Europe and the rest of the world’ in Brussels.
In his speech, Commissioner Hogan set out his vision for trade policy under the Von Der Leyen Commission. The Commissioner further outlined his views on the reform of the World Trade Organization, the EU Green Deal, EU trade relations with the U.S. and China as well as Brexit.
Read the full speech (check against delivery)
