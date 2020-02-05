Nutritional Products International’s Mitch Gould’s Career Spans 30 Years and Three Generations

Mitch Gould Creates "Evolution of Distribution" Model to Help Health and Wellness Companies Enter or Expand in The U.S. Market

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walk up to Mitch Gould and he will tell you proudly that he is a third-generation retail professional.

Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, learned the retail industry from his father and grandfather growing up in New York.

“Retail is in my DNA,” Gould said in a recent interview. “My father and grandfather worked in retail. It was only natural that when I started working, I would choose retail, as well.”

More than 30 years later, Gould’s career includes introducing the latest health and wellness products to the American consumer, as well as working with celebrities, such as Steven Seagal and Hulk Hogan.

“I partnered with Steven Seagal when we developed Lightning Bolt energy drink. With Hulk Hogan, we brought to market Hogan Energy,” Gould said, adding that what made those business endeavors stand out was his ability to bring the new products to market in less than a year.

Gould’s career also introduced him to Ronnie Coleman, Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky – all of whom worked with him promoting nutritional supplements.

“It was great working with these icons,” Gould said. “What was even more satisfying was successfully promoting the brands.”

Gould’s career also coincided with a critical point in Amazon.com’s history.

In 2005, Gould met Jeff Fernandez, who was part of the retail buying team at Amazon that was building from scratch the health and wellness division.

“People knew Amazon sold books,” said Fernandez, who is now president of NPI. “But Amazon was branching out to sell everything.”

Fernandez needed products, and Gould had industry contacts to provide more than 150 major sports, health, and wellness brands.

With Gould’s success with Amazon, he founded Nutritional Products International, a Boca Raton-based company that helps domestic and international health and wellness companies expand or enter the U.S. market. NPI is a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies.

During this time, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” model. The “Evolution of Distribution” process gives manufacturers a one-stop hub for all their needs if they want to enter or expand in the U.S. market.

“NPI helps them with U.S. Customs, FDA compliance, retail buyers, and promotion,” Gould said, adding that the “Evolution of Distribution” has helped many companies succeed in the American market.”

Gould brought Jeff Fernandez onboard and together they sought out some of the most innovative nutritional supplement companies in the world.

“We introduced American consumers to major brands, such as Scitec Nutrition and Native Remedies,” Gould said.

A Scitec Nutrition executive summed up the success his company had with Gould and NPI: “We saw that NPI had lots of experience in helping companies get a good foothold in the U.S. Working together, NPI has been instrumental in introducing us to various key distribution channels (including The Vitamin Shoppe).”

George Luntz, then president and co-founder of Native Remedies, said: “We are thrilled to have our products available at these top retailers. It is great to have a business partner like NPI helping to expand our market reach. We expect this to be a banner year for us.”

Although Gould said it is gratifying to help so many companies succeed in the U.S. market, the global marketing guru is not yet content.

“At NPI, we are planning to make 2020 the greatest year in our history. We are working with health and wellness companies right now that will astound the American consumer with their products.”

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



