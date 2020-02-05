Vice-President arrives in Bengo

Caxito, ANGOLA, February 5 - The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, arrived this Wednesday in northern Bengo province, for a two-day working visit, within the framework of the program for monitoring local government actions.,

In this region of the country, Bornito de Sousa starts his activity on the bridge over the river Loge, municipality of Ambriz.

The visit program, to which Angop had access, also includes trips to the municipalities of Nambuangongo and Dande.

In these municipalities, the Vice-President of the Republic must visit socio-economic enterprises and listen to the members of the municipal councils.

The follow-up program for local governance actions has already taken the Vice President to the towns of Curoca (Cunene), Baía Farta and Lobito (Benguela), Quiçama (Luanda) and Caála (Huambo).

