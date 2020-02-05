Health Report Manager supports virtual care and the integration of patient information in Ontario Health Teams

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OntarioMD’s award-winning Health Report Manager (HRM) digital health service has become one of Ontario’s most successful digital health assets thanks to its ability to deliver patient information from more than 500 hospital and specialty clinic sites to the electronic medical record (EMR) systems of over 10,000 clinicians across the province. To date, HRM has delivered over 50 million reports with a monthly volume of over two million reports. This solution supports clinician users of HRM who are joining Ontario Health Teams (OHTs) as they implement digital health tools aligned with requirements and policy direction outlined in Ontario’s Digital Health Playbook.



“HRM has made a significant contribution to integrating Ontario’s health care system and making the transition from hospital to the community easier for patients,” said Sarah Hutchison, CEO of OntarioMD. “Clinicians are receiving reports such as discharge summaries electronically through their EMRs in real time. This enables them to follow up with patients faster and improve both the patient experience and their outcomes. This is great news for the health care system, making it more efficient, improving patient safety, and reducing hospital readmissions that contribute to hallway health care.”

HRM regularly adds more sending sites and report types to address the needs of clinicians and is poised to deliver more patient information in support of Ontario’s Digital First for Health Strategy virtual care priority. It already delivers thousands of Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN) telehomecare reports and patient summaries from OTN’s eVisits, which demonstrates HRM’s flexibility and scalability.

“HRM is the new standard for receiving information from hospitals and specialty clinics directly into my EMR,” said Dr. Jason Baker, a family physician from Toronto. “It has really been a game changer. I have the information I need to continue care for my patients as soon as they’re discharged.”

OntarioMD supports community-based clinicians to effectively use provincial digital health tools like HRM, eVisits and much more to enhance patient care and practice efficiency. Please visit OntarioMD.ca for more information on HRM and other OntarioMD digital health services, or to view the full list of hospitals and other sites delivering reports through HRM .

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD’s dedication to providing value to the Ontario health system through products like HRM has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence, leadership and innovation in digital health. HRM, and OntarioMD’s other products and services, are supported by staff located across Ontario who have extensive knowledge of clinician practices, and the expertise to accelerate digital health in Ontario Health Teams. It is this combination of quality products and support that have made OntarioMD a successful advisor to more than 18,000 Ontario clinicians and a successful delivery partner to organizations that need to deploy their products to physicians and nurse practitioners in all parts of the province.

OntarioMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

