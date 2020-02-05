Global Two-Wheeler Tire Markets, 2015-2025 - Market Value Stood at ~$13 Billion in 2019; Projected to Surpass $20 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped), By Demand Category, By Region (APAC, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market stood at around $13 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass $20 billion by 2025.



Growth in the market is led by rising two-wheeler sales, expanding two-wheeler fleet size and increasing per capita income across the globe. Rise in the demand for two-wheelers for personal transportation has stimulated two-wheeler production in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, which in turn has also increased the OEM two-wheeler tire demand.



The Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market is majorly dominated by Asia-Pacific, with India and China being the most prominent markets. Both of these countries account for the highest number of two-wheeler tire sales, globally, with their combined market share being well over 80% in the Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market. Another set of emerging market for two-wheeler tires include South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. These countries enjoy the presence of major two-wheeler OEMs with large production capacities.



The Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market is dominated by the tires for scooters/mopeds in 2019. High inclination towards scooters/mopeds is witnessed majorly in Asian countries such as India, China, Indonesia, etc., which supports the global demand for scooter/moped tires, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Contrarily, South America, North America and Africa market are dominated by the demand for motorcycle tires as the regions witness higher preference for motorcycles as compared to scooters/mopeds.



Major companies operating in the Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market are expanding their dealer/distributor network as well as expanding their product portfolio with high-performance tires to meet the requirements of different driving conditions. Leading global players are also focusing on improving their radial tire technology for two-wheelers to tap the growing trend of radialization in two-wheeler tires.



Few of the leading companies operating in the Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market include Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., MRF Limited, Apollo Tyres Ltd., CEAT Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., TVS Srichakra Limited, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, and Rinaldi S/A Industria de Pneumaticos, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To assess the global demand for two-wheeler tires.

To analyze and forecast the global market size of two-wheeler tire market.

To classify and forecast global demand for two-wheeler tires on the basis of vehicle type, radial vs bias, demand category and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market.

To identify market trends and development in the Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Two-Wheeler Tire Production Plants Overview



5. Global Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped)

5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



7. South America Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



8. Europe Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



9. North America Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



10. Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



11. Middle East Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

14.2. Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

14.3. MRF Limited

14.4. Apollo Tyres Ltd.

14.5. CEAT Limited

14.6. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

14.7. TVS Srichakra Limited

14.8. Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

14.9. Bridgestone Corporation

14.10. Rinaldi S/A Industria de Pneumaticos

14.11. Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin

14.12. Continental Aktiengesellschaft

14.13. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

14.14. PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

14.15. MITAS a.s.

14.16. Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.

14.17. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

14.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

14.19. PT Multistrada Arah Sarana

14.20. Deestone Company Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib5use

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.