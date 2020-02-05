Nascent Biotech, Inc. CEO Interviewed by The Wall Street Analyzer

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) is pleased to release a recent interview with company President | CEO Sean Carrick, on The Wall Street Analyzer, a multi-media financial research and publishing company reporting to the investment community on publicly held companies. It can be heard in full at: https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2020/02/04/nascent-biotech-inc-otcqb-nbio-sean-carrick-president-and-ceo/



In the interview, Mr. Carrick details that Nascent Biotech’s primary asset, Pritumumab, binds to a unique target found in epithelial cancers and are focusing on the underserved Brain Cancer patient population.

Included in the discussion are significant milestones achieved by the company:

Cleared IND Application.

Approved IRB.

Potential additional uses in other cancer types that express Pritumumab’s target.

Orphan Drug Designation for brain cancer.

Future direction of Nascent.

About Nascent Biotech, Inc.:

Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on October 28, 2014, and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Nascent Biotech, Inc.

Sean Carrick

President | CEO

772.713.0541

sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

www.nascentbiotech.com



