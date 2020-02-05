Black Edged, a Texas-Based Dietary Supplement Company, Unveils its First Product to Help the Black Community

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitamin D deficiency is a major problem in the United States, as well as worldwide.

Seventy-five percent of American teens and adults are vitamin D deficient, but that number increases significantly to 80-90 percent for Black people.

“Most people don’t even know they have vitamin D deficiency,” said Ernesto Sigmon, CEO of Houston-based Black Edged. “The deficiency is a critical health issue for many people, but we found that no one was specifically educating people of color about this problem.”

Black people are at a higher risk because they don’t convert sunshine to vitamin D as efficiently as fair-skinned people because less solar UVB reaches the lower layer of darker skin where vitamin D is produced. Research suggests that health risk increases for cancer, heart disease, and diabetes when you are vitamin D deficient.

Sigmon said Black Edged just developed Black Edged “D,” a vitamin D supplement with 5,000 daily international units. “Although we support health solutions for people of all colors and races, we decided to concentrate on the Black community because no one was speaking to this critical issue head-on.”

Sigmon, who is a lawyer, founded Black Edged because he felt a fundamental need to re-direct his energy toward helping people live fuller, healthier lives.

“I wanted to make a difference doing something I was passionate about. I wanted to do something that helped people. Black Edged is it,“ he said. “Our company develops scientifically formulated products to meet the health needs and lifestyles of Black people.”

Black Edged is now on sale at its website, but in the coming months, the company plans to increase its retail distribution network. Black Edged “D” is Non-GMO, FDA approved, and vegetarian-friendly.

“Black Edged “D” is our flagship product,” Sigmon said. “Our brand delivers 5,000 international units of pure vitamin D3. Our research and development team developed the formula to give Black people the vitamin D they need.”

Sigmon said Black Edged plans to roll out many more supplements to help the Black community.

For more information, visit blackedged.com or follow Black Edged on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Attachments

Andrew Polin Black Edged 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.