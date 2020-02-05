Kiwi Fruits Market Report 2020: Industry Value & Volume, Trends, Production & Consumption, Imports & Exports, Prices, and Key Market Players Through 2007-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Kiwi Fruits - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kiwi fruit market revenue amounted to $7.6B in 2018. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).



Consumption By Country



China (2.3M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of kiwi fruit consumption, comprising approx. 51% of total consumption. Moreover, kiwi fruit consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest consumer, Italy (314K tonnes), sevenfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Iran (248K tonnes), with a 5.5% share.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume in China amounted to +6.1%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+8.8% per year) and Iran (+7.8% per year).



In value terms, China ($3.9B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($529M). It was followed by Spain.



Market Forecast 2019-2025



Driven by increasing demand for kiwi fruit worldwide, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. Market performance is forecast to decelerate, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +3.9% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 5.9M tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 4.3M tonnes of kiwi fruit were produced worldwide; increasing by 4.4% against the previous year. Overall, the total output indicated a prominent increase from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.8% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, kiwi fruit production decreased by -5.1% against 2016 indices.

The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2015 when production volume increased by 15% against the previous year. The global kiwi fruit production peaked at 4.5M tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum. The general positive trend in terms of kiwi fruit output was largely conditioned by a strong expansion of the harvested area and a relatively flat trend pattern in yield figures.



In value terms, kiwi fruit production stood at $7.5B in 2018 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, kiwi fruit production continues to indicate a prominent expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when production volume increased by 30% against the previous year. The global kiwi fruit production peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the near future.



Production By Country



China (2.1M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of kiwi fruit production, accounting for 50% of total production. Moreover, kiwi fruit production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest producer, Italy (555K tonnes), fourfold. New Zealand (437K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a 10% share.



In China, kiwi fruit production expanded at an average annual rate of +5.4% over the period from 2007-2018. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Italy (+2.6% per year) and New Zealand (+1.1% per year).



Harvested Area 2007-2018



In 2018, the global harvested area of kiwi fruit stood at 260K ha, increasing by 5.1% against the previous year. In general, the total harvested area indicated a resilient expansion from 2007 to 2018: its figure increased at an average annual rate of +4.7% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period.



Based on 2018 figures, kiwi fruit harvested area decreased by -6.7% against 2016 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 when harvested area increased by 29% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the harvested area dedicated to kiwi fruit production reached its maximum at 279K ha in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, harvested area stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Yield 2007-2018



Global average kiwi fruit yield totaled 16 tonne per ha in 2018, stabilizing at the previous year. Over the period under review, the kiwi fruit yield, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 11% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the average kiwi fruit yield reached its peak figure level at 17 tonne per ha in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, yield failed to regain its momentum.



Exports 2007-2018



In 2018, the global exports of kiwi fruit stood at 1.4M tonnes, waning by -2.4% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed over the period under review. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2015 when exports increased by 22% against the previous year. The global exports peaked at 1.7M tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, kiwi fruit exports amounted to $2.8B (estimates) in 2018. In general, the total exports indicated a remarkable expansion from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, kiwi fruit exports increased by +34.1% against 2014 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 26% y-o-y. The global exports peaked in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.



Exports by Country



New Zealand (417K tonnes) and Italy (289K tonnes) were the key exporters of kiwi fruit in 2018, resulting at near 29% and 20% of total exports, respectively. Chile (183K tonnes) held the next position in the ranking, followed by Greece (135K tonnes), Belgium (109K tonnes) and Iran (93K tonnes). All these countries together took near 36% share of total exports. Germany (31K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Iran, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, New Zealand ($1.2B) remains the largest kiwi fruit supplier worldwide, comprising 42% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($518M), with a 18% share of global exports. It was followed by Belgium, with a 11% share.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in New Zealand stood at +7.0%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+2.3% per year) and Belgium (+2.2% per year).



Export Prices by Country



The average kiwi fruit export price stood at $1,994 per tonne in 2018, growing by 3.8% against the previous year. Over the last eleven years, it increased at an average annual rate of +3.2%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when the average export price increased by 22% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the average export prices for kiwi fruit attained their maximum in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was New Zealand ($2,885 per tonne), while Iran ($1,015 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Iran, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, the amount of kiwi fruit imported worldwide totaled 1.7M tonnes, picking up by 3.9% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.6% over the period from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2015 with an increase of 17% year-to-year. The global imports peaked in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the near future.



In value terms, kiwi fruit imports stood at $3B (estimates) in 2018. In general, the total imports indicated a buoyant increase from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +3.6% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, kiwi fruit imports increased by +47.9% against 2013 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when imports increased by 23% year-to-year. The global imports peaked in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



Imports by Country



Spain (221K tonnes), China (182K tonnes), Belgium (156K tonnes), Japan (106K tonnes), Germany (96K tonnes), the Netherlands (79K tonnes), France (78K tonnes), Russia (72K tonnes), the U.S. (69K tonnes), Italy (48K tonnes), Taiwan, Chinese (42K tonnes) and South Korea (33K tonnes) represented roughly 72% of total imports of kiwi fruit in 2018.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, Japan ($371M), China ($369M) and Spain ($285M) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2018, together accounting for 34% of global imports.



Among the main importing countries, China experienced the highest growth rate of imports, over the last eleven-year period, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The average kiwi fruit import price stood at $1,806 per tonne in 2018, picking up by 4.3% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2018, it increased at an average annual rate of +2.1%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the average import price increased by 18% against the previous year. The global import price peaked at $1,875 per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Japan ($3,493 per tonne), while Russia ($1,070 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Taiwan, Chinese, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global kiwi fruit market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025.



Data Coverage

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Production in World, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in World

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

