AMD to Host Financial Analyst Day on March 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that the company will host its Financial Analyst Day on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A live video webcast of the presentation with slides will be available on the Investor Relations portion of its website www.amd.com . A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for approximately one year after the event.



For 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center.

