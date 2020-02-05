Tunisian President begins state visit to Algeria

Upon his arrival, Tunisian President Kaïs Saied was received at Houari Boumediene International Airport by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune Tebboune.

During the meeting, the two Heads of State will hold talks on ways and means of cooperation between the two brotherly countries and will address international and regional situations, particularly in Libya and occupied Palestine.



