Minister of State for Foreign Affairs received Czech Ambassador

On February 3, 2020, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Marek Skolil, paid a visit to the Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Zubairu Dada. They discussed the further development of bilateral ties and a potential visit of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who was invited by his Czech counterpart to Prague.



