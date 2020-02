Adult Diapers Market to Reach USD 19.77 Billion by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Incontinence to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Adult Diapers Market Research Report are PAUL HARTMANN AG, TZMO SA, Essity, Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona), Ontex, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Unicharm Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Domtar Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Adult Diapers Market is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of incontinence worldwide. The Global Forum on Incontinence states that in 2018, more than 424 million people all over the world were suffering from incontinence. Besides, females are mostly affected by incontinence as compared to males. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Adult Diapers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the Adult Diapers Market size is projected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 11.55 billion in 2018.



Highlights of the Report

In-depth information about the Adult Diapers Market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and hindrances.

List of all the possible segments present in the market.

Extensive analysis of the business strategies followed by key market players.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers and acquisitions, agreements, contracts, innovative product launches, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Launch of Technologically Advanced Products to Fuel Growth

Prominent organizations are launching new products equipped with several features, namely, skin-friendly components, odor control, and high absorbency levels. It is, in turn, increasing the demand for incontinence undergarments. Apart from that, they are persistently investing huge sums in researching about the requirements of the patients so that they would be able to introduce innovative products catering to their needs. Also, reputed manufacturers are utilizing various unique technologies, such as smart diapers and sensors, to prevent discomfort and accidental overflows. All these factors are set to propel the Adult Diapers Market growth in the coming years.

Strong Government Support to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst them, Europe held USD 3.79 billion in terms of Adult Diapers Market revenue in the year 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising focus on elderly care, normalization of social issues associated with incontinence, and upsurging number of educational programs for consumers. As per a research study conducted by Eurocare, over 50 million populaces in Europe are affected by incontinence. It would also boost the growth of the market in this region.



North America, on the other hand, would experience significant growth on account of robust government support, increasing utilization of disposable incontinence absorbent products, and surging usage of e-commerce platforms. In Asia Pacific, India and China would showcase high growth owing to the ever-increasing population. Additionally, the rising number of childbirths and potential users of adult diapers are anticipated to augment growth. Lastly, the market would expand in the Middle East and Africa because of the high demand for hygiene products and an increasing preference for home care services.

Kimberly-Clark Launches Ultra-thin Active Collection; TENA Unveils ConfioAir Technology

The market consists of several big, small, and medium-sized enterprises that are trying to gain the maximum Adult Diapers Market share during the forecast period through state-of-the-art product launches. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

May 2019 : Kimberly-Clark, a multinational personal care corporation based in Texas, announced the launch of ‘Ultra-thin Active Collection’ pads and liners under the brand Poise. The products are equipped with wings and are specially designed to adapt to women’s bodies and stay in place. This new edition would aid millions of women affected by stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in doing the things they love in their everyday life smoothly without worrying about leaks.

: Kimberly-Clark, a multinational personal care corporation based in Texas, announced the launch of ‘Ultra-thin Active Collection’ pads and liners under the brand Poise. The products are equipped with wings and are specially designed to adapt to women’s bodies and stay in place. This new edition would aid millions of women affected by stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in doing the things they love in their everyday life smoothly without worrying about leaks. November 2017: TENA, a brand of Essity that specializes in products for adults with fecal or urinary incontinence, headquartered in Sweden, announced that it is set to improve its products to promote skin health. The company’s Heavy Pad, Protective Underwear, and Premium Briefs range of products would now feature ConfioAir 100 percent breathable technology. It would help in enhancing comfort and maintaining the skin’s natural moisture balance.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned companies present in the Adult Diapers Market. They are as follows:

PAUL HARTMANN AG

TZMO SA

Essity

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Ontex

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Unicharm Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Domtar Corporation

Other key market players



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Incontinence – For Key Countries Statistical Overview of Adult Population - For Key Countries/Regions Technological Advancement in Incontinence Market New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Adult Diapers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Underwear & Briefs Pads & Guards Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Stores Institutional Sales Online Channels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





