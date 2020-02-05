ClearOne Announces New COLLABORATE® Versa Room CT for Unbeatable Cloud-Based Conferencing with No External DSP Needed

New offering provides all the equipment and accessories needed for exceptional room cloud-based conferencing, including audio signal processing integrated into the Ceiling Tile Mic Array – just connect to a computer and displays.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), introduces COLLABORATE Versa Room CT, providing all the equipment and accessories needed for exceptional room cloud-based conferencing. At the heart of the system, is the USB audio-enabled Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CTH). Thanks to its onboard processing, the BMA CTH performs acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and beam selection, so no external DSP mixer is required. The array’s adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching) provides impeccable room coverage. The Versa Room CT brings cost-effective professional conferencing audio to small and mid-sized meeting rooms– just connect to a computer and displays.

Additional equipment and accessories create a complete room solution. The COLLABORATE Versa Hub provides a convenient single-cable connection to the laptop or room computer for cloud-based collaboration. The UNITE® 50 4K Camera provides a 120-degree wide-angle field of view. 2x10 Watt power amps, built in to the BMA CTH, drive the included 8-inch ceiling speakers. The system also includes a 50-foot CAT6 cable, 33-foot USB extender cable, PoE kit, ceiling speakers, and 50 feet of speaker cable. Add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander to enable mobile devices to join the conference wirelessly.

Easily and quickly configure the system using CONSOLE® AI Lite software with Audio Intelligence™ and Auto Connect™.

ClearOne’s BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.

Delivering unbeatable price, versatility, and coverage, the Versa Room CT dramatically enhances the room audio and video zeexperience for any cloud-collaboration application.

Versa Room CT will be featured at ISE 2020 at Booth #11-D130 in the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.

For more information about the COLLABORATE Versa Room CT, please click here .

For high-res image, please click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Attachments

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

COLLABORATE Versa Room CT Cloud-Based Collaboration



