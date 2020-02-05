Babel Street Wins 2019 Industry of the Year Award from Starkville Economic Development Group

/EIN News/ -- STARKVILLE, Miss., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world's data-to-knowledge company, received the 2019 Industry of the Year award from the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority (OCEDA) board of directors and Greater Starkville Development Partnership for its continued support and investment in the local economy.



Babel Street was presented with the award during the Greater Starkville Development Partnership’s annual awards banquet, pointing to the company’s recruitment and retention of technical roles, close association with Mississippi State University (MSU) and the impact its growth has had on the local tech economy. The OCEDA board unanimously selected Babel Street as the winner of the Industry of the Year award.

As Babel Street continues to scale worldwide, local government and business leaders praised the company for its dedication and investment in Starkville. The OCEDA board of directors specifically cited the positive impact of the Babel Street’s dedication to hiring recent MSU graduates who want to stay in the community while also working for an international software company.

Director of MSU Research & Technology Corporation and OCEDA board member, Marc McGee, presented Babel Street with the award.

McGee notes, “It has been exciting for all of us on the OCEDA board to watch Babel Street’s tremendous growth to date -- from a small team to the expansive innovation center it calls home today. But even more exciting is the company’s potential to continue its growth into the future. Babel Street’s software solutions are truly making the world a safer place and we are extremely proud that they’ve committed to downtown Starkville as the epicenter of their innovation.”

In September 2019, Babel Street opened its new 8,750-square-foot innovation center in the top two floors of the MSU Research and Technology Corporation building in downtown Starkville. Babel Street has grown its headcount by more than 100% over the past two years with aggressive hiring plans in 2020. The company employs several MSU graduates, including its CTO and 2019 Mississippi Top in Tech honoree, Shon Myatt .

Serving as more than just a business within the Starkville community, Babel Street worked with Habitat for Humanity on a local house build in spring 2019. The company also sponsored the Starkville High School RoboJackets in South’s BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology), a regional robotics competition which comprises the top 56 teams from 16 local competitions in five states. The RoboJackets won first place exhibit booth, first place robot, second place marketing presentation, third place spirit and sportsmanship, top 10 engineering notebook and first place overall.

“We are humbled by this prestigious honor from the OCEDA board and Starkville community leaders,” said Jeffrey Chapman, CEO and founder of Babel Street. “Our Mississippi roots have been vital as Babel Street has continued to scale internationally and this recognition of our role in the Starkville community and economy is wonderful validation of our positive impact in the area.”

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

