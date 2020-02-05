Appointment of Receiver

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Babic, Chairman and CEO of Dalmac Energy Inc. (“Dalmac”) (TSX Venture “DAL”) announces the appointment The Bowra Group as Receiver Manager



On January 27th, 2020 The Bowra Group Inc. was appointed Receiver Manager over Dalmac Energy Inc. subject to a Court Order granted by the Court of Queens’ Bench of Alberta. For further information and a copy of the Court Order Please visit: https://www.bowragroup.com/dalmacenergy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

﻿﻿For more information contact:

John Babic - CEO - Dalmac Energy

Tel: 780-988-8510

Email: jbabic@dalmac.ca



