Wearable Tech Company eSmartr Announces Collaboration with Global DJ/Producer and Entrepreneur Steve Aoki

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading wearable neurotech company eSmartr announces an ambassador and collaboration partnership for their groundbreaking Sleev® with two-time Grammy nominated DJ/producer and entrepreneur, Steve Aoki.

“Mental health is the number one most important thing in [my] life,” says Steve Aoki who describes the Sleev® as a tool that can help him to maintain good mindfulness practices. He’s worn it to meditate, to exercise — and even while performing live. “When I wear the Sleev® during a performance,” he says, “it’s like I have an extra liftoff.”

Through their development of the proprietary Cognitive Boost Technology™, eSmartr has become the global leader in mindfulness technology. Providing users with a drug-free, non-invasive way to decrease anxiety and stress, the eSmartr Sleev® is worn by anyone trying to bring a mindful edge to their everyday activities. From enhancing high-performing athletes to focusing top entrepreneurs, the eSmartr Sleev®is committed to its mission of mindfulness made easy.

“Steve is an extremely driven and high performing person. His non-stop lifestyle, alongside his passion and attitude for mindfulness, make him an ideal collaborator for eSmartr, whose mission is to make mindfulness easy and accessible,” says Jay Dhaliwal, CEO of eSmartr. “His commitment to providing the world with phenomenal performances, while also finding time to create balance and peace in his lifestyle is what eSmartr is all about. We’re very happy to have him on board.”

The proprietary Cognitive Boost Technology™ pattern embedded in every Sleev® is designed to optimize neural communications. Through vibrotactile stimulation, skin receptors are triggered to generate a combination of signals. These signals are processed by cognitive networks to allow users to naturally experience their passions more fully with focus, clarity and calmness. The combination of these signals help streamline the cognitive networks, resulting in scientifically-proven amplified cognitive abilities.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a gamer, an artist, an athlete, or just someone in school that’s having issues with attention. Whatever it might be, the eSmartr Sleev® is something that could help — because it helps me,” said Aoki.

The new Steve Aoki eSmartr Sleev® is available at eSmartr.com as well as at all Steve Aoki performances in 2020 and beyond.

About eSmartr:

eSmartr’s Cognitive Boost Technology™ translates skin sensation into neural activity for a drug-free, non-invasive approach to feel more connected, less stressed and just a lot more mindful. By reducing stress and anxiety, enhancing clarity, increasing focus and attention, and improving memory, eSmartr is on a mission to make mindfulness easy. To learn more, visit www.eSmartr.com .



About Steve Aoki:

Steve Aoki, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ is one of today’s most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 2.6 billion music streams on Spotify, with an additional 355 million music streams on YouTube. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others. Dim Mak today counts more than 1,000 official releases from the biggest acts and most buzzing newcomers across EDM, indie rock, hip-hop and beyond over its two-decades-plus discography. As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded discography that includes: Wonderland (2012), his debut solo album, which garnered him his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album; the Neon Future series, which includes Neon Future I (2014, certified gold by the RIAA), Neon Future II (2015), and Neon Future III (November 2018) and the hip-hop centric Steve Aoki Presents Kolony (2017). Recognized by Forbes as one of the top 5 world’s highest paid DJ’s and the world’s hardest working DJ , Aoki is “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world” ( Billboard ), counting more than 250 tour dates per year, with past performances at nearly every top festival around the world including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland, Electric Daisy Carnival, and more. In 2012, Aoki founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION , which primarily supports organizations in the brain science and research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation.



