Content Marketing Plays a Role in Creating Optimal Customer Experiences for Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every brand wants customers who buy its products or services again and again. To help, enterprise marketers should deliver great content experiences at every point where customers interact with their company—from initial brand awareness to repeat purchases from loyal customers. Those who provide optimal experiences via content are often more successful with content marketing overall. That’s a key finding in Content Marketing Institute’s new research report, Enterprise Content Marketing 2020: Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends—North America, sponsored by Seismic. The report looks at how enterprise marketers have changed their content marketing practices over the last year.



To see our analysis and download the full report visit: http://cmi.media/enterprise_report

The 10th annual content marketing survey found that over half (51%) of enterprise marketers whose brands provide an optimal customer experience across the engagement journey say their content marketing is extremely or very successful. Only 29% of the total set of respondents rated their content marketing that high. That big gap – 22 percentage points – between those who provide an optimal experience and all enterprise respondents hints at the importance of content marketing in the journey.

“When we drill deeper into these findings, we discover that marketers who provide great experiences for their customers are truly focused on their audience,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “They give their audience what they want and need, when and where they need it. They create content based on specific points/stages of the buyer journey. Their content creates credibility and trust. On top of that, they view their role as directly connected to sales. In fact, content marketing plays a huge role in a process with many moving parts that all work together to provide a seamless customer experience from start to finish.”

Other Key Highlights:

Enterprise marketers have become more strategic with content marketing: Nearly half (46%) report their organization has a documented content marketing strategy—up 10 percentage points from last year (36%), as reported in the 2019 version of this report.

Nearly half (46%) report their organization has a documented content marketing strategy—up 10 percentage points from last year (36%), as reported in the 2019 version of this report. Coordinating efforts across the enterprise continues to be a challenge: Our 2019 research showed the top challenge unique to enterprise marketers was “coordinating content marketing efforts among multiple departments and brands,” which is also the case for 2020 (62% cite it as their top challenge).

Our 2019 research showed the top challenge unique to enterprise marketers was “coordinating content marketing efforts among multiple departments and brands,” which is also the case for 2020 (62% cite it as their top challenge). Room for improvement with providing seamless customer experiences: Fewer than half (44%) of enterprise marketers agree their organization provides customers with optimal experiences across the engagement journey.

To view all CMI research and to subscribe to our emails visit: contentmarketinginstitute.com/research

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

