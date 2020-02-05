B-STOCK ANNOUNCES THREE NEW EXECUTIVE HIRES TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC GROWTH

Introducing New Vice Presidents of Engineering, Product, and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- Belmont, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the world’s largest business-to-business marketplace for returned, excess, and other liquidation merchandise, today announced the addition of three executives to its leadership team. Steve Garritano joins as Vice President of Engineering; Emel Meteoglu joins as Vice President of Product; and Garret Seevers assumes the role of Vice President of Marketing.

“Between the high cost of retail returns and the pressure on retailers to implement sustainable solutions for returned and excess merchandise, more companies - including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers - are turning to B-Stock’s data-driven liquidation solution. In the past year, we’ve launched 17 new B2B marketplaces and enabled a second life for 78 million items; in 2020 we expect that amount to increase substantially,” said Howard Rosenberg, CEO of B-Stock. “I look forward to working with Steve, Emel, and Garret to support our growth goals and further solidify B-Stock as the industry standard when it comes to a secondary market solution for inventory.”

Steve Garritano, B-Stock’s new Vice President of Engineering, has held leadership positions at software technology companies, overseeing all phases of software development including large-scale SaaS solutions, networking security, and distributed systems. Most recently Steve served as VP of Engineering at PubNub, a global datastream and real time infrastructure-as-a-service company. At B-Stock, Steve will oversee and build the technology team to support the company’s continued rapid growth.

Emel Meteoglu, B-Stock’s new Vice President of Product, brings extensive experience building scalable, disruptive, and easy-to-use B2B2C SaaS Enterprise products. Most recently, Emel built and supervised the Product, User Experience, and Quality Assurance teams at UpLift, an online travel lending company. Under Emel’s leadership and design-thinking approach, the U.S.-based company expanded internationally. At B-Stock, Emel looks forward to building a product that is not only useful to businesses, but one that also supports sustainability initiatives.

Garret Seevers, B-Stock’s new Vice President of Marketing, has held senior marketing positions at companies including Coca-Cola and Intuit, and most recently as Vice President of Marketing for Azuga, a fleet telematics company. Garret brings extensive experience driving significant growth across several categories serving the needs of small businesses. A passionate advocate for small businesses, Garret has built and led teams that have identified customer insights that have led to transformational business outcomes through product definition, product marketing and customer research.

As retailers and manufacturers increasingly focus on finding sustainable, scalable, and recovery-generating solutions for returned and excess inventory, B-Stock is poised for tremendous growth. This, coupled with continued expansion and consumer acceptance of the resale market, means an opportunity for small businesses and resellers to capitalize. With their experience, these three hires will be an integral part of driving strategy across key areas of the business and moving the company into its next chapter of growth.

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world’s largest online marketplace for returned, excess, and other liquidation merchandise. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers (including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers) to SMB’s. Led by eBay veterans, B-Stock is the clear leader in it’s market, having completed over 175,000 transactions in 2019, selling 78+ million items. The amount of inventory that is returned or unsold each year is growing very rapidly; in 2018, the value of this merchandise was estimated at $500 billion. Much of it ends up being liquidated for pennies on the dollar; some of it is even destroyed or landfilled. B-Stock believes there is tremendous value in and demand for this inventory - no matter the category, condition, or location. The B-Stock platform gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products and offers sellers a better way to liquidate, boosting pricing and operational efficiency.

Melissa Gieringer B-Stock Solutions 3106867773 melissa@bstocksolutions.com



