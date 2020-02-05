Atara Biotherapeutics Names Kristin Yarema as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading, off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today named Kristin Yarema as Chief Commercial Officer, effective as of February 18, 2020.

Dr. Yarema has more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience during which she has led product strategy and commercialization for therapies at all stages of their life cycle, including those newly entering clinical development, products undergoing multi-region global launches, and maturing products seeking continued growth. She comes to Atara after most recently serving as Amgen’s Vice President & Therapeutic Area Head for Global Product Strategy & Commercial Innovation in Hematology and Oncology. In this role, she had global accountability for all marketed and pipeline products including a portfolio of innovative therapies for various hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma, leukemia and lymphoma.

During her seven years at Amgen, Dr. Yarema also served in multiple U.S. commercial roles and as global therapeutic area head for other assets within Amgen’s portfolio, including those in neuroscience and autoimmune diseases; she also initiated programs in rare and orphan diseases. Earlier in her career, Dr. Yarema held numerous roles for Novartis and McKinsey & Company, where she led commercialization, portfolio planning, strategy, clinical development including for an orphan disease development program, and pricing and reimbursement projects for the companies across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

“We are thrilled Kristin is joining Atara as her hiring further demonstrates our confidence in the commercial potential of tab-cel® and our commitment to launch-readiness plans,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics. “Her deep experience in early stage commercial strategy will also help us to create value across the pipeline to fulfill our mission of transforming the lives of patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases.”

Dr. Yarema earned a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley and attended Stanford University where she earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering with Distinction and a B.A. in English with Distinction. In addition, she has served on the Board of Directors for the Celiac Disease Foundation, the U.S.-based patient advocacy group.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( @Atarabio ) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara's technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company's scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara's pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies.

