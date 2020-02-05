Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Commencing of Corporate Stock Buyback Program and Fourth Straight Year of Record Pest Control Division Revenues

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Enviro-Serv, Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is extremely excited to announce that our preliminary sales numbers for Q4 and 2019 are once again record breaking in our wholly owned pest control subsidiary, Enviroserv Pest Management Inc., a fully licensed Florida pest control company. The company will also commence its previously announced corporate stock buyback program in the month of February and will file its 2019 annual report timely by the end of March.

Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, stated this to the investment public, “There is a lot to talk about and much more to shed light on about all the great things going on with Enviro-Serv at this time however today I want to focus on our seemingly forgotten pest control core business. I have never been this excited about the future of our pest control division and our Wisconsin Hemp initiatives in 2020 and beyond. Our amazing Tampa based pest control staff once again hitting on all cylinders and performing beyond expectations have delivered another record sales year. We are extremely proud of this achievement.”

Trina went on, “Over the last 60 days we have secured and renewed 100% of our municipal and government contracts which comprises the vast majority of our revenues. The list of these monthly contracts includes the Cities of Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Winter Haven and Dunedin and Harbor Bay Housing on MacDill Air Force base. We also had a record year in Termite treatment revenue and expect this trend to continue going forward. We work extremely hard to satisfy the demanding needs of these clients on an everyday basis and its an honor to be blessed with these renewals through 2020. Additionally, we just secured a $17,000 3- day ant treatment job on MacDill Air Force base commencing next Tuesday. Tampa Bay is home to some of the highest pest problems in the U.S. but is also the most competitive. Tampa Bay is known for brutal competition and price slashing and yet we’ve endured all of this over time and built a sound profitable business which we expect to grow vastly in 2020.”

Trina ended his comments to shareholders regarding the stock buyback buy stating, “We are working extremely hard on all fronts especially here in Wisconsin on our hemp initiatives and farming alliances and have imminent news to share however the cannabis/hemp markets have been depressed across the board and EVSV is no exception. With the closing price of EVSV at twenty cents per share yesterday, we’ve made the decision to deploy some of our capital resources from time to time and at varying prices to support our underlying stock which we strongly believe will help restore orderly markets and investor confidence. We are extremely grateful to our shareholders and investors and ask for further patience during this down cycle and to trust the process as we work diligently towards a uniform goal of increased market valuation.”

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT: CHRIS TRINA CEO Enviro-Serv, Inc. 813-708-9910



