Flair Airlines launches the first ever affordable travel pass in Canada - inspiring Canadians to get up and GO travel!

Travel as much as you want with Flair’s Go Travel Pass, a 90-day unlimited travel pass starting at $499

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines (Flair) Canada’s only independently owned ultra-low-cost airline launches a limited time offer, making it easy for Canadians to connect with their family, friends and loved ones without “breaking the bank.”

For less than the cost of one roundtrip flight on other airlines, Flair’s Go Travel Pass allows passengers to fly across Canada between February 13th – May 13th, 2020 as often as they like. The program gives passengers the flexibility to choose between a basic and unlimited package to best support their travel needs.

“We are thrilled to offer our passengers the freedom and flexibility to travel with our unlimited pass. Whether you are a student who needs to visit home, a small business owner on a budget, a family needing to connect or an adventure seeker looking for your next thrill; all Canadians deserve to travel without hesitation,” said Sarah Riches, Director of Commercial for Flair Airlines. “This pass is for the people and speaks to our mission of making air travel more accessible, affordable and desirable for all.”

Having flown nearly one million passengers in 2019 and targeted to fly 1.5 million in 2020, Flair Airlines continues to make waves in the airline industry and competitive environment by valuing the needs of Canadians and the importance of connecting people across the country.

Where will the Go Travel Pass take you? See all that Canada has to offer with unlimited travel between February 13 and May 13, 2020.

Go travel passes are available for a limited time and based on availability at flyflair.com.

*Sale ends February 12th, 2020 (11:59pm MST). Three months unlimited travel starting February 13th until May 13th, 2020. Restrictions apply based on selected pass tier.

About Flair

Flair Airlines has pioneered ultra-low-cost travel in Canada. Since launching in 2017 Flair has increased its fleet, route network, and flight frequency in record time - now operating over 120 flights per week across Canada. Flair Airlines is focused on key airports and a network that supports seasonal demand. Flair is on a mission to change the airline industry for the better, providing affordable and accessible air travel for Canadians amidst an industry that has too long been dominated by full-service airlines with high prices. Flair currently offers flights across Canada including Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto. For more details visit flyflair.com

Raelene Coffey Flair Airlines media@flyflair.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.