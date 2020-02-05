PowerFleet Appoints Technology Veteran Elizabeth Elkins as Chief Product Officer

Appointment Expands Leadership Team to Drive Product Innovation and Top-Line Growth

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets, has appointed Elizabeth Elkins as its new chief product officer.



Elkins brings to PowerFleet more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive with board-level accountability for corporate and product strategy, technical innovation and execution, as well as operational excellence. With extensive international, multi-industry experience including IoT, logistics, financial services, and healthcare, Elkins has significant experience driving corporate roadmaps from strategy and execution to creating end-to-end offerings that add new revenue streams and facilitate cost savings to customers.

“Elizabeth has a proven track record of creating and delivering impactful SaaS and IoT solutions that make a difference in customer’s businesses,” said PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe. “This invaluable experience lends itself perfectly to helping PowerFleet expand our offerings within our growing target markets globally. We look forward to benefiting from her insights and experience to accelerate our global product strategy and top-line growth.”

Prior to PowerFleet, Elkins served as the global EVP of product management, product development/engineering, quality assurance, corporate PMO and ecommerce at KORE Wireless, the world’s sixth largest IoT subscription provider, spanning the vast connectivity, device management, asset tracking, services, data and application ecosystem. Elkins also served as COO of Pneuron, a technology and consulting firm focused on enterprise distributed analytics, edge processing and cloud orchestration of applications. Previously, Elkins held senior technology and operations management positions at Fiserv and the Federal Reserve Bank.

She is the author of six patents and the recipient of premier corporate technology awards, including MIT Sloan top enterprise innovation, Gartner Cool Vendor in big data, and Forrester Break-out Company for business orchestration. Elkins attended the University of Tennessee and American Intercontinental University, earning a bachelor’s degree in international business management with a focus on management information systems. She completed the post graduate executive management program at Vanderbilt University.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

