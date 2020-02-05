Cuban Foreign Minister congratulates his Malagasy counterpart

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Dr. Djacoba Liva Tehindrazanarivelo, for his recent appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar.

In the text of his letter, the Cuban Foreign Minister also reiterates Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which have been maintained continuously for several decades.



