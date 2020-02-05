Global Activated Charcoal Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Activated Charcoal Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The activated charcoal market was valued at US$ 4.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.12 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Evolving need to control carbon emission will spur revenue growth during the forecast period



The increasing need for purification coupled with regulations related to water and air pollution concerns across the globe plays a vital role in proliferating the demand of the activated charcoal market. Activated charcoal also is known as activated carbon, the global market estimated to increase due to rising emphasis for controlling industrial air pollution by adopting mercury control technology for air purification.



In addition, activated carbon has many different uses in medical applications. The adsorptive properties together with the ability to develop remarkable purity in naturally occurring products have led to its assimilation into the drugs themselves. However, factors such as consolidating markets increased costs and availability of substitutes such as silica gel and super sand expected to hamper the growth of the activated charcoal market.



The global demand for the activated charcoal market in terms of volume was 2,339.61 metric tons (in 000's) in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%



Increasing manufacturing activities in numerous developing nations support the proliferating demand for activated charcoal. Prompt growth in output from the healthcare industry and chemical industry requires increased usage of activated charcoal to purify wastewater and other components in the manufacturing process.



Increased production of automotive also expected to boost the demand of the activated charcoal markets, as governments of both developing and developed countries are implementing coming up with stringent regulatory standards for carbon emissions. Thus, the activated charcoal market growth will spur in the forecast period.



Industrial Developments

In April 2018, the New York state department of environmental conservation has appointed Cabot Corporation as its new supplier for granular activated carbon for the removal of perfluorooctanoic acid contamination.

In June 2019, Jacobi Carbons has entered into an agreement to supply activated carbon to Air 2 Public GmbH for efficient removal of NOx from street air.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the activated charcoal market is rising at a CAGR of 10.3% for the period of 2019 to 2027.

A rising trend is to push the usage of reactivated charcoal. Reactivation of charcoal can be an effective substitute for activated charcoal production due to lower cost of disposal and reduced CO? emission footprint for reactivated charcoal.

Stringent regulatory standards, particularly in the U.S. and China, will drive the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-contributing region of the activated charcoal market with more than 25% of market share. Owing to the introduction of stricter standards by governments. For instance, the Chinese government introduced new regulations and standards for water and air treatment and invested a significant amount of money in its ecological cleanup.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Activated Charcoal (AC) Market

2.2. Global AC Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global AC Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global AC Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global AC Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Activated Charcoal (AC) Market, by Product Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Powdered Activated Charcoal

4.3. Granular Activated Charcoal

4.4. Extruded Activated Charcoal



5. Global Activated Charcoal (AC) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Liquid Phase

5.2.1. Water Treatment

5.2.2. Food & Beverage Processing

5.2.3. Healthcare

5.2.4. Others (Mining)

5.3. Gas Phase

5.3.1. Air Purification

5.3.2. Industrial

5.3.3. Automotive

5.3.4. Others (Oil & Gas)



6. North America Activated Charcoal (AC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Activated Charcoal (AC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia-Pacific Activated Charcoal (AC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of the World Activated Charcoal (AC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Cabot Corporation

10.2. Jacobi Carbons Group

10.3. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

10.4. ADA Carbon Solutions

10.5. Osaka Gas Co.

10.6. Calgon Carbon Corporation

10.7. Thomas Net

10.8. Thermax Group

10.9. Haycarb PLC

10.10. Kureha Corporation

10.11. Donau Carbon GmbH



