FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment Wins Several Industry Awards

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment has been recognized as an industry leader globally through several award programs organized by The Deal, Credit Strategy, The M&A Advisor, Turnaround Management Association (“TMA”), Global M&A Network and Who’s Who Legal.



“Our experts advise on some of the world’s most complex restructurings, turnarounds and transactions,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “These industry recognitions are a testament to our financial, operational and transactional expertise and commitment to helping clients achieve the best possible outcomes in these areas.”

The industry recognitions include:

The Deal ’s Bankruptcy League Tables (Bankruptcy Restructuring Advisers Power Rankings) : For more than 12 years, FTI Consulting has led The Deal’s Bankruptcy Restructuring Advisers League Tables, which cover advisory assignments on bankruptcy petitions with liabilities of at least $25 million that are filed in U.S. courts for the trailing 12-month period. FTI Consulting was ranked #1 by dollar volume for Q4 2019.



: For more than 12 years, FTI Consulting has led The Deal’s Bankruptcy Restructuring Advisers League Tables, which cover advisory assignments on bankruptcy petitions with liabilities of at least $25 million that are filed in U.S. courts for the trailing 12-month period. FTI Consulting was ranked #1 by dollar volume for Q4 2019. Turnaround, Restructuring & Insolvency (“TRI”) Awards : The TRI Awards, presented by Credit Strategy, are landmark awards for the turnaround, restructuring and insolvency profession, championing the work of firms, teams and individuals in turnaround, funding, corporate restructuring, insolvency and personal debt. FTI Consulting was named Corporate Restructuring Firm of the Year at a recent awards gala in London.



: The TRI Awards, presented by Credit Strategy, are landmark awards for the turnaround, restructuring and insolvency profession, championing the work of firms, teams and individuals in turnaround, funding, corporate restructuring, insolvency and personal debt. FTI Consulting was named Corporate Restructuring Firm of the Year at a recent awards gala in London. 14th Annual Turnaround Awards : The M&A Advisor Awards identify and honor transactions, firms and individuals representing the highest levels of achievement across the industry, covering lower, middle market and multi-billion-dollar restructurings and transactions. From a pool of over 280 nominees, representing over 690 companies, FTI Consulting was named a winner in the following categories:

Turnaround of the Year ($100MM or more): Restructuring of StoneMor Partners, LP Distressed M&A Deal of the Year ($50MM to $75MM): Acquisition of B&G Crane Services by Maxim Crane Works Distressed M&A Deal of the Year ($75MM to $100MM): Acquisition of Open Road Films by Raven Capital Management Healthcare/Life Sciences Deal of the Year ($100MM to $500MM): Restructuring of Joerns Healthcare Sale of the Year ($50MM or more): Sizmek Technologies, Inc. (and certain foreign subsidiaries) Sale of AdServer Assets to Amazon.com, Inc. Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year ($1B to $10B): Reorganization of Claire’s Stores, Inc.



: The M&A Advisor Awards identify and honor transactions, firms and individuals representing the highest levels of achievement across the industry, covering lower, middle market and multi-billion-dollar restructurings and transactions. From a pool of over 280 nominees, representing over 690 companies, FTI Consulting was named a winner in the following categories: 2019 Turnaround Management Association Chicago/Midwest Chapter Awards : Each year, TMA recognizes chapter members who orchestrate a non-operational restructuring to preserve value in a distressed business. FTI Consulting’s Michael Buenzow, John D. Fern, Dan Hugo, Brian Martin, Luke McCrory and Michael Paykin were recognized as part of the Large Transaction of the Year Award for their chapter for their work in the reorganization of Claire’s Stores, Inc.



: Each year, TMA recognizes chapter members who orchestrate a non-operational restructuring to preserve value in a distressed business. FTI Consulting’s Michael Buenzow, John D. Fern, Dan Hugo, Brian Martin, Luke McCrory and Michael Paykin were recognized as part of the Large Transaction of the Year Award for their chapter for their work in the reorganization of Claire’s Stores, Inc. The 11 th Annual Americas M&A Atlas Awards : Global M&A Network recognized outstanding firms and dealmakers at the 2019 Americas M&A Atlas Awards ceremony. FTI Consulting received awards in the following categories:

Restructuring Deal of the Year (Middle Markets): Raven Capital Management Acquisition of Assets of Open Road Films Restructuring Deal of the Year (Large): Essar Steel Algoma Restructuring and Acquisition of Assets by Algoma Steel U.S.A. Restructuring Deal of the Year (Large): iHeartMedia Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization



: Global M&A Network recognized outstanding firms and dealmakers at the 2019 Americas M&A Atlas Awards ceremony. FTI Consulting received awards in the following categories: Who’s Who Legal: Canada 2019: Who’s Who Legal: Canada identifies the foremost legal practitioners in over 40 areas of business law throughout the country. Five professionals from FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment were named to the list, including Paul Bishop, Deryck Helkaa, Dean Mullett, Greg Watson and Adam Zalev.

