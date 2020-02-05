Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3325 per share payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.



The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPRAP) of $0.39844 per share payable on April 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2020.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPR”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Contact:

Matt Cherry

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel.: (212) 417-7488 / Email: Matthew.Cherry@brookfield.com



