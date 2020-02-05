Trevena to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on February 10th-11th, 2020, in New York City.



Trevena presentation details are listed below:

Date: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wilder Room

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on Trevena’s investor relations website at https://investors.trevena.com/ . Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder

SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

(610) 354-8840



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.