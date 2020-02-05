PV Nano Cell Successfully Prints inside VIA for High-Demanding Application

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it has successfully printed and tested high-demanding parts that include printing inside challenging VIA - vertical interconnect access.



VIA are used as an electrical connection between layers (or sides of substrate) in a physical electronic circuit that goes through the plane of one or more adjacent layers. PV Nano Cell was able to print inside VIA with a diameter of 0.6 mm (0.024 inch) and a height of 1 mm (0.04 inch). A phenomenal, minimal resistance of 0.1 ohms was measured and the company said it could print smaller sized VIA as well. One side of the substrate is printed a pattern consisting of multiple widths and thicknesses (heights) of conductive features. This pattern forms an accurate resistor that heats to high temperature in less than milliseconds.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “In this special application, we first print inside the VIA. Then we print the first designated pattern on one side of the FR4 (glass-reinforced epoxy laminate material). The substrate is then flipped over and we print the second designated pattern on the other side of the FR4. The VIA printed in the beginning of the process electrically connects between the two patterns printed on the two sides of the FR4 substrate. The unique printing process that we developed cuts approximately 50% of the cost of production compared to the existing manufacturing solution. We are positive we can improve the process even more and print smaller-sized VIA.”

PV Nano Cell is implementing these technologies and products to provide a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based electronics printing for mass production applications. The company’s proven solution includes its proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, "The printed parts have gone through intensive, high-demanding standard testing by the customer and we expect the production to begin in the near future. Such an achievement demonstrates again, the feasibility and attractiveness of PV Nano Cell’s solutions for mass production applications. “

PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

PV Nano Cell Ltd

Dr. Fernando de la Vega

CEO and Chairman of the Board

w: 972 (04) 654-6881

f: 972 (04) 654-6880

email: fernando@pvnanocell.com

website: www.pvnanocell.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.