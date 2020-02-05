5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market to be Worth Around USD 23,291 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size is expected to grow from USD 700 million in 2020 to USD USD 23,291.5 Million by 2025

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size is expected to grow from USD 700 million in 2020 to USD USD 23,291.5 Million by 2025” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware and Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural), By Application (Internet of Things, Broadband Internet, Pay TV, and Others), and By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2025’’ According to the report, global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size is expected to grow from USD 700 million in 2020 to USD USD 23,291.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 97.4% between 2021 and 2025.

Get Free Research Report PDF Sample for Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

A well-established wireless mobile network technology that provides internet access to a diversified consumer base without using fixed lines is called fixed wireless access. FWA utilizing 5th-Generation technology is known as 5G fixed wireless access. The growing adoption of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is tremendous worldwide due to its various facilitated benefits. Some prominent advantages driving the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market are reliable connectivity, the facility of unlimited data usage, and the benefit of connecting every electronic device including computers. However, the notable delay by different governments in taking the decision regarding standardization of spectrum allocation may hamper the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market to some extent.

Browse the full “5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware and Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural), By Application (Internet of Things, Broadband Internet, Pay TV, and Others), and By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

The 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is fragmented on the basis of offering, demography, application, and end-user. The offering segment is classified into hardware (access units and customer premises equipment devices) and services. The services segment is expected to account for a substantial market share in the future, owing to the worldwide up-gradation of cellular communications networks to cope up with the rapidly increasing faster data transmission rate demand. The rising penetration of data incentive applications like ultra-HD video, AR, and virtual reality is also driving the services segment. The demography segment includes urban, semi-urban, and rural. The semi-urban areas are estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast time period. Generally, due to the need for hefty investments and up-gradation of network infrastructure may be a challenging task in semi-urban areas. However, the implementation of FWA is expected to have a positive impact, as it can facilitate high wireless connections with high throughput. Applications of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market are Internet of Things (IoT), pay TV, broadband internet, and others.

The end-user segment includes residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The residential segment is projected to account for a prominent market share in the years ahead. 5G FWA is highly preferred by residential consumers worldwide, as it helps in attaining gigabits of speeds at a reasonable cost and has zero installation charges.

Request Customization with Discount on this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4654

North America accounted for a prominent share in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market and is forecasted to continue its dominance in the upcoming years as well. The prime factor driving this regional market is the strong presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada that can afford huge R&D expenditure.

Some leading players of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market are Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Mimosa Networks, Huawei, Cohere Technologies, Ericsson, Arqiva, Cellular South, Orange, United States Cellular Corporation, Siklu Communication, Mobile Telephone Networks, TELUS Corporation, Telefonica, Swisscom, Hrvatski Telekom, and Verizon Communications.

This report segments the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market into:

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Customer Premises Equipment Devices

Access Units

Services

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Demography Analysis

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Application Analysis

Internet of Things (IoT)

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

Others

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: End-User Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Research Reports from Same Publisher:

5G Technology Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-technology-market

5G IoT Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-iot-market

5G Infrastructure Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-infrastructure-market

5G Chipset Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-chipset-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.