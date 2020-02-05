What: Ms Virginia Gamba, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG CAAC), is launching the ‘ACT to Protect’ campaign aiming to strengthen the protection of children affected by conflict in South Sudan.

Who: Ms Virginia Gamba, UN SRSG CAAC

The co-chairs of the Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (CTFMR),

the DSRSG/RC/HC and the UNICEF Representative

When: Thursday 6 February 2020 13:00 - 15.00 (local time; GMT+3)

Where: Dembesh Hotel, Juba

Why: Children in South Sudan continue to be affected by the conflict, with frequent verified cases of grave violations of the rights of children. The six grave violations against children in times of conflict are: the recruitment and use of children; killing and maiming of children; sexual violence against children; attacks on schools and hospitals; abduction of children; and denial of humanitarian access for children. The launch of the ‘ACT to Protect’ campaign in South Sudan seeks to help protecting children across the country against these child rights violations.

While in South Sudan, Ms Virginia Gamba will also meet with Government Representatives, with the Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (CTFMR) on the six grave violations against children in South Sudan, co-chaired by the DSRSG/RC/HC and the UNICEF Representative, as well as with the Groups of Friends on Children and Armed Conflict.

For this, we invite media to attend the launch of the ‘ACT to protect’ campaign.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.