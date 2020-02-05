Sentieo Achieves Rapid Growth, Appoints First Chief Revenue Officer

Expansion in the United Kingdom and added research insights capabilities fuel record growth with institutional investors and corporate customers around the globe

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo, the leading next-generation financial and corporate research platform provider, today announced the closing of another record year of growth. With a global customer base now over 900 customers, including more than 650 institutional investors and corporations, Sentieo has hired Mark Coriaty as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and in Q4 opened a new London, UK office to more effectively support European customers. The company also announced the availability of Sentieo 4.0, a release that delivers customers expanded insights, as well as the speed and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions.



“We have seen significant adoption over the past year as investors and corporations look to gain more of a competitive edge through financial and corporate research,” said Alap Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Sentieo. “We are replacing the slow, inefficient, and expensive legacy research approach with a unified platform to deliver the insights, speed, and confidence needed to make strategic decisions. With Mark on board, we are well-positioned to scale and help more organizations capitalize on this trend.”

Mark Coriaty, a veteran of the investment management industry, has joined Sentieo as CRO to lead the global sales and customer success teams. Coriaty joins Sentieo from Eze Castle Integration (ECI) a managed service provider to the investment management industry, where he was instrumental in scaling ECI's revenue and operations, leading to its sale to a large private equity firm. He most recently held the title of Chief Strategy Officer at ECI.

“The opportunity to deliver improved returns and competitiveness through a better research process is enormous,” said Mark Coriaty, CRO of Sentieo. “Sentieo is unique in bringing together all the tools required for financial and corporate research. I’m excited to get this platform into the hands of more investors and corporations.”

To further enable customers to find insights that drive winning decisions, Sentieo recently released Sentieo 4.0 . Expanding the sources of insight for customers, Sentieo 4.0 includes:

The addition of data and document sources from PubMed, the FDA, and the EPA

A new suite of plugins that make it easy to capture and tag Microsoft Office documents—Outlook emails, Word documents, and PowerPoint presentations—in the Sentieo Notebook for a friction-free research workflow.

Enhancements to the Sentieo Dashboard capabilities to make it easier to create the multiple dashboards many investment analysts and competitive intelligence and investor relations professionals use to understand corporate and market dynamics.

Organizations around the world trust Sentieo to help them deliver better research results, save hundreds of hours of time for analysts, and meet compliance requirements. To learn more visit sentieo.com/customers .

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 900, including 650 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial and corporate workflow. To learn more about Sentieo, visit sentieo.com .

Michelle Dailey

Sentieo

press@sentieo.com



