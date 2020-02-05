Matilda Cloud recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing by Gartner

Enterprise Autonomous Cloud Platform

Vendors named in the “Cool Vendor” report are innovative, impactful and intriguing

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matilda Cloud , an autonomous cloud-agnostic lifecycle management platform that provides an industry-leading product suite for organizations to drive their cloud transformation initiatives, has been named in Gartner’s “Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing”1 report.Matilda Cloud features include fully automated discovery, migration, optimize and release orchestration for applications to the cloud. We use AI/ML to create uptime, efficiency, high availability and scalability for your applications in Azure cloud.Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company provides the following, “Gartner’s definition of a Cool Vendor is a small company offering a technology or service that is: innovative — enables users to do things they couldn’t do before, impactful — has or will have a business impact — not just technology for its own sake, and intriguing — has caught Gartner’s interest during the past six months.”2According to the October 2019 Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing report, “organizations are transitioning mission-critical workloads to the public cloud, requiring new capabilities in cloud and related IT services, and CIOs are turning to TSPs. We profile four emerging vendors that offer solutions for efficient cloud operations and managed services.”1Matilda Cloud can enable rapid, simple adoption of cloud with minimal cost, providing an intelligent, unified infrastructure management suite for organizations of all sizes. It accelerates the cloud journey and allows to manage a complete cloud environment efficiently and effectively.Mr. Suresh Cheruku, President & CEO of Matilda Cloud said, “As we continue to develop our platform and expand into new geographies, we are committed to maintaining the same level of quality service and innovation that our customers and industry leaders have come to expect. We believe our inclusion in this report is a great testament to our overall commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our customers.” 1Gartner “Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing ,” Sid Nag, et al, 11 October 20192Gartner “Cool Vendors — Action, Not Just Reaction, Is Key to Coolness: A Gartner Trend Insight Report ,” Daryl Plummer, et al, 20 May 2019Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Matilda Cloud:Matilda Cloud is a privately held startup that provides industry-leading product suite for organizations to drive their cloud transformation initiatives. Matilda Cloud platform is an integrated full-offering toolset that enables highly automated rapid migration to public, private or container-based cloud technologies while providing management of current cloud environments. Management features include fully automated discovery, release orchestration, monitoring and cost management all using artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML).For more information, please visit - https://matildacloud.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.