Former Champion Dwight Howard leads field in 2020 AT&T Slam Dunk

Former Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard (https://bit.ly/2UsTTbA) of the Los Angeles Lakers returns to the competition for the first time in 11 years as he headlines the field of four players who will take flight in the 2020 AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

Howard is joined by two previous second-place finishers, Aaron Gordon (https://bit.ly/39cDRGW) of the Orlando Magic and Derrick Jones Jr. (https://bit.ly/31rReQz) of the Miami Heat, as well as first-time participant Pat Connaughton (https://bit.ly/2vJpECD) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 35th AT&T Slam Dunk is part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and the MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest. All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States at 8 p.m. ET. NBA All-Star 2020 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

Howard, the 2008 Slam Dunk champion, will compete in the event for the first time since 2009, when he made the last of three consecutive appearances. Gordon’s dazzling runner-up performance in 2016 included three straight perfect scores of 50. Jones Jr., who turns 23 on the same day as AT&T Slam Dunk, finished second in 2017. Connaughton is seeking to become the first Milwaukee player to win Slam Dunk.

AT&T Slam Dunk takes in place Chicago for the first time since 1988, when the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan (https://bit.ly/2ShRrSw) memorably outdueled the Atlanta Hawks’ Dominique Wilkins to win his second consecutive Slam Dunk title.

Here is a closer look at the 2020 AT&T Slam Dunk participants:

• Pat Connaughton, Bucks (1st appearance): The 6-5 guard is in his second season with Milwaukee after spending his first three NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Connaughton (CONN-uh-ton) recorded a max vertical leap of 44 inches at the 2015 NBA Draft Combine, tied for the third-highest mark in event history. He was selected as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

• Aaron Gordon, Magic (3rd appearance): Gordon returns to AT&T Slam Dunk for the first time since 2017. The 6-9 forward ranks third on the Magic in scoring (13.6 ppg) and second in rebounding (7.2 rpg) in his sixth NBA season.

• Dwight Howard, Lakers (4th appearance): Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star selection, eight-time All-NBA Team selection and three-time Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-10 center ranks 14th in NBA history in both rebounds (13,553) and blocked shots (2,120).

• Derrick Jones Jr., Heat (2nd appearance): As a rookie in the 2016-17 season, Jones became the first player to compete in AT&T Slam Dunk and play in the NBA G League in the same season. Since then, the undrafted Jones has earned a full-time role in the NBA. Nicknamed “Airplane Mode” for his leaping ability, the 6-7 Jones won a national dunk contest for high school players in 2015.

2020 AT&T Slam Dunk Rules In the two-round event, participants can perform any dunk they choose. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30. The judges will be announced at a later date.

All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. Both players get two dunks in the final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the 2020 AT&T Slam Dunk champion. Click here (https://on.nba.com/2Urwsiw) for a complete explanation of the rules.

See below for the 2020 AT&T Slam Dunk field and a list of previous winners.

2020 AT&T Slam Dunk Participants Player Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Pat Connaughton Milwaukee Bucks G 6-4 214 Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic F 6-9 235 Dwight Howard Los Angeles Lakers C 6-10 265 Derrick Jones Jr. Miami Heat F 6-6 210

AT&T SLAM DUNK WINNERS 1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix 1996 – Brent Barry, LA Clippers 2010 – Nate Robinson, New York 1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta 1997 – Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers 2011 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers 1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta 2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto 2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah 1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago 2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle 2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto 1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago 2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State 2014 – East (Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall) 1989 – Kenny Walker, New York 2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State 2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota 1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta 2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana 2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota 1991 – Dee Brown, Boston 2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta 2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana 1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix 2006 – Nate Robinson, New York 2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah 1993 – Harold Miner, Miami 2007 – Gerald Green, Boston 2019 – Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City 1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota 2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando 1995 – Harold Miner, Miami 2009 – Nate Robinson, New York

About AT&T Communications: We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s fastest wireless network.** And according to America’s biggest test, we have the nation’s best wireless network.*** We’re building FirstNet (www.FirstNet.com) just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) (https://soc.att.com/36ZmZ4P). Learn more at ATT.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.ATT.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. ***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

About State Farm®: The mission of State Farm (www.StateFarm.com) is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto (https://bit.ly/396MYss) and home (https://bit.ly/2GYhPLY) insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 58,000 employees serve approximately 83 million policies and accounts – approximately 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and approximately 2 million bank (https://bit.ly/36SM6Gs) accounts. Commercial auto insurance (https://bit.ly/396NsyM), along with coverage for renters (https://bit.ly/37ZQLrz), business owners (https://bit.ly/393eQ0y), boats (https://bit.ly/31qF76s) and motorcycles (https://bit.ly/39d0sDd), is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit www.StateFarm.com.

About NBA All-Star 2020: NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 18th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 35th year of NBA All-Star coverage. The United Center will also host Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 and State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 15. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on Feb. 14 and the NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T on Feb. 15 will take place at Wintrust Arena.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.