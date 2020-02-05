The Sage Group Expands Team – Dr. Clarissa Ceruti Joins As Executive Director

Dr. Clarissa Ceruti

The Sage Group, Inc. today announced that Dr. Clarissa Ceruti will join the firm as Executive Director. Clarissa is an outstanding life science business expert.

We are very pleased that Dr. Clarissa Ceruti has decided to join The Sage Group. She will significantly expand our capability and expertise in serving the strategic transactional needs of our clients.” — Dr. Bill Mason

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sage Group, Inc. today announced that Dr. Clarissa Ceruti will join the firm as an Executive Director. “We are very pleased that Clarissa has decided to join Sage. She will significantly expand our capability and expertise in serving the strategic transactional needs of our clients. Also, since Clarissa resides in both Italy and California, Sage will be able to be even more responsive to our clients on the west coast of USA and in Europe.” said Dr. Bill Mason, Executive Director of Sage. “Clarissa’s outstanding track record as a life science business expert and leader speaks for itself.”Clarissa gained a Master’s Degree in Organic Chemistry at the University of Torino (Italy), and a PhD in Biochemistry at the Medical School in Torino, Italy. During her PhD, she worked at the Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School (HMS), studying the role of Insulin Receptor Substrate 2 in the insulin signalling pathway. After completing her PhD, she was a post-doctoral fellow in Immunology at HMS.In 2001 she got an MBA degree at Simmons College and after that, she joined the Harvard Business School as Research Associate and the MIT Sloan School of Management studying the relationships between biotech and pharma companies.In 2004 she joined the newly established US office of Abcam, a leading antibody reagent company based in Cambridge UK, becoming its first Marketing Manager for North America. In her role she substantially expanded Abcam presence in North America and subsequently led the first entry of the Company in South America, China, and Korea.In 2007 she joined the technology transfer at the University of Pennsylvania and then The Fox Chase Cancer Center (FCCC) in Philadelphia. At FCCC, she managed and evaluated a portfolio of technologies from 36 investigators and physicians and negotiated license agreements, industry-sponsored research agreements, and option agreements, substantially increasing the revenues from the transfer of technologies.At the end of 2016, after 20 years in the US, she returned to Italy and joined the Bioindustry Park, Ivrea, Torino, as Head of Technology Transfer.Since May 2018, she is a business strategy consultant for various organizations in Europe and in the US focusing on technology evaluation and valuation, market research, scouting, activities of licensing (in and out), patentability opinions, and identification of investing opportunities.In addition, since 2016 she has been an adjunct Professor at the University of Torino, and in the current academic year at the Bologna Business School teaching courses related to entrepreneurship, innovation and intellectual property.“I am very excited about the opportunity that the Sage Group presents,” said Dr. Ceruti. “The Sage Group Principals are a very well respected group of seasoned health care professionals and executives, who have a very impressive track record and great transactional experience. I am very honored to be working with them.”About The Sage Group, Inc.The Sage Group Inc. ( www.sagehealthcare.com ) is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million. The establishment of operations in Europe and Japan, and shortly China, has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side• Global product and technology acquisition searches• Strategic assessment and planning• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation• New ventures, interim management• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokeringThe Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.The Sage Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:EU Corporate OfficeDr. Bill MasonSage Healthcare Ltd.The Old Black BarnsLord’s Lane, Ousden CB8 8TXUKPhone: +44 1638 500775Cell: +44 7785 950134wtm@sagehealthcare.comUS Corporate OfficeMr. Wayne PambianchiThe Sage Group Inc.1802 Route 31 North, #381Clinton, NJ 08809USAPhone: + 1 646 4123332Cell: +1 908 2306170wp@sagehealthcare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.