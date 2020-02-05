Kenyan Banking Industry Report 2019 Featuring Profiles of 37 Industry Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Banking Industry in Kenya 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the Kenyan banking industry covers deposit-taking institutions which include other credit granting, lease financing, and loyalty and reward programmes, as well as central banking. The report includes information on the size and state of the industry, its major players and specific areas of interest such as mobile and Islamic banking.



There are profiles of 37 companies including major players such as Equity Bank and the Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Barclays, which is set to complete its rebranding to Absa by 2020. Profiles also include those of Key Microfinance Bank, which changed its name from Remu Microfinance Bank, and international banks Citibank and Bank of India.



The Banking Sector in Kenya



Kenya's financial sector is well developed although the country is considered overbanked with 40 registered banks. The market is highly concentrated with the 12 listed commercial banks owning 89% of the total assets in 2018.



Commentators view the industry as well capitalised and performance is steadily picking up momentum since the market shock of 2016 when the government introduced capped interest rates that discouraged savings, reduced private sector and SME access to credit and impeded banking sector competition, particularly by reducing smaller banks' profitability.



Innovations such as agent banking, which allows commercial banks and microfinance banks to engage the services of third party outlets to deliver specified financial services on their behalf, have improved financial inclusion in rural and urban areas.



Mobile Money



Mobile financial services are the preferred method to access financial services and are used by almost 80% of the adult population. There are more than 20 digital credit services in Kenya, and new services continue to come on stream.



Mobile money services include M-Pesa, M-Shwari, Airtel Money, Orange/Telkom Money, Equitel Money, Mobikash and Tangaza, with M-Pesa having the bulk of the market share in terms of active subscribers, number of transactions, and value of transactions.



Total mobile money transactions in Kenya reached US$38.5bn in 2018, and the total number of mobile money accounts in Kenya reached 45.43 million.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

2.1. Geographic Position



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Financial Inclusion

6.3. Operating Costs

6.4. Information Technology (IT), Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.5. Labour

6.6. Cybercrime and Fraud



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Central Bank of Kenya

NIC Group PLC

Barclays Bank of Kenya Ltd

Stanbic Bank Kenya Ltd

Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (The)

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd

Ecobank Kenya Ltd

KCB Group PLC

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd

National Bank of Kenya Ltd

UBA Kenya Bank Ltd

I&M Bank Ltd

Family Bank Ltd

Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Sidian Bank Ltd

Bank of Africa Kenya Ltd

Commercial Bank of Africa Ltd

Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd

Citibank N.A.

HFC Ltd

Prime Bank Ltd

Bank of India

Gulf African Bank Ltd

African Banking Corporation Ltd

Victoria Commercial Bank Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank Kenya Ltd

Kenya Women Microfinance Bank PLC

KEY Microfinance Bank PLC

Sumac Microfinance Bank Ltd

Uwezo Microfinance Bank Ltd

Caritas Microfinance Bank Ltd

Faulu Microfinance Bank Ltd

SMEP Microfinance Bank Ltd

SBM Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Ltd

RentWorks East Africa Ltd

Simba Corporation Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7avy1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.